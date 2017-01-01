Council acts to help find shelter for homeless

Plan to extend Greatland Street to Pioneer Avenue introduced at meeting

For years, the issue of homelessness in Homer has been discussed but little headway has been made in finding solutions beyond short-term housing in area hotels for some in need.

But a spate of cold weather this winter sharpened concern among those working with the homeless, and inspired a memorandum from the Homer City Council this week recommending the planning commission work to draft an ordinance allowing area churches to provide temporary shelter to those in need.

Councilmember Shelly Erickson brought the memorandum to the council, saying she was approached by agencies working with the homeless who said there was a need for temporary shelter opportunities in the community while efforts continued to create a more permanent facility. She said the only option for those in need right now is to spend a lot of money for a few nights in a hotel room.

"They could use that money for food instead," she said. "This would provide a safe place for you to be until we get these other things in place."

Councilmember Catriona Reynolds agreed, saying people she met through her work with the syringe exchange program sometimes debated selling their jacket just to have enough money for a night in a hotel room.

"It would just be great to have some place people could go," she said.

The memorandum approved by the council offered some suggestions for parameters for the temporary shelter facilities, saying the length of stay should be limited to a few days and the time of operation should be evening hours only. The council suggested the facilities operate October through April. While not the coldest months of the year, Erickson said she was advised the risk of hypothermia was highest in the late fall and early spring when wet weather is a factor.

Bob Bornt, a behavioral health counselor with Seldovia Village Tribe Health and Wellness, said he has observed the dire need of those who have no place to live in Homer for several years now and even purchased a low-income housing facility in an effort to help meet the need. Now he said people come to him every week looking for a place to stay. His hope is to create something similar to a program in Oregon that has tiny houses available for short-term rental at minimal cost. People would also be encouraged to connect with other support agencies in town that would help address the causes of homelessness where needed.

Bornt and others testified that there is an effort underway to create a more long-term shelter with a continuum of care for those who suffer from homelessness, but for now, changing city code to allow churches to offer temporary shelter during the winter months would meet an immediate need.

"These people live in a dire situation," Bornt said, adding that homelessness contributes to people's mental health struggles and substance abuse issues.

In other news, the Homer City Council introduced an ordinance that would appropriate funds to extend Greatland Street beyond Save-U-More using Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails Program funds. Public Works Director Carey Meyer said several options existed for extending the road, including a straight extension of the existing road up to Pioneer Avenue, as well as a western trajectory that would connect Greatland Street to Pioneer adjacent to Bartlett Street, and a third design that would connect Greatland to both Pioneer and Main Street. The second two design proposals, however, cost significantly more than the straight extension favored by the council as well as business and landowners in the area.

Councilmember Tom Stroozas advocated for the first option, noting that it would cost $300,000 less than the other designs.

"This achieves our objective, and saves us about $300,000," he said. "That's the responsible thing to do."

Meyer noted, however, that the straight extension of Greatland Street would create another intersection where the roads do not meet at a 90 degree angle, much like Bartlett Street and Main Street's intersections with Pioneer Avenue, which have been the source of traffic concerns.

Several on the council suggested a solution might be to allow traffic to only turn right onto Pioneer Avenue. The council amended the ordinance directing the city to move forward with the straight extension of Greatland Street with only councilmember Donna Aderhold voting against the amendment and the ordinance introduction. The estimated cost of the project is $643,600 as opposed to the originally proposed option, which cost an estimated $971,000. The ordinance will now be referred to the planning commission.

In other news, the council:

• Introduced an ordinance allowing for auto sales, rentals, service, repair and storage as a permitted use in the Marine Industrial District. The change in code would allow the Homer Hockey Association to rent the use of the ice rink parking lot during the summer months to at least one company to sell cars temporarily in the space. The council discussed concerns that the change would raise spot-zoning issues. It was introduced and referred to the planning commission.

• Approved an ordinance amending the Homer City Code to remove limitations placed on public commenting before the city council pertaining to persons making "personal, impertinent, threatening or slanderous remarks or who shall become boisterous." Such actions no longer permit the council to bar individuals from further council sessions.