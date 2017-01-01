FYI - News briefs & announcements - Jan. 26

Searching for ways to serve

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Homer is looking for opportunities to connect with the community through service. In the past, the detachment has volunteered with Share the Spirit, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and many other local organizations.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, or knows of any Homer community members that could benefit from a bit of U.S. Coast Gaurd's time, contact MST1 Gary Bullock via Facebook, or by calling the office at 235-3292.

Safe Families to hold meeting today

A Safe Families for Children, Homer, informational meeting runs from 6:30 - 8 p.m. today at 1130 Ocean Drive.

SFFC provides a safe place for parents to voluntarily place their children in safe homes while facing crisis. These safe families provide a secure, temporary, loving environment for children so parents have the time and ability to face their situation without putting their children through unnecessary trauma or exposing them to dangerous situations, such as homelessness or neglect.

Toby Widdicombe talks Thornton Wilder

Enjoy coffee and literature at the Homer Public Library this Saturday — Jan. 28 — at 10:30 a.m.

As one of the many ongoing Big Read events, join professor Toby Widdicombe for a discussion on Thornton Wilder, and his experimental style of writing that won him the Pulitzer.

Saturday spaghetti feed to benefit Hospice

Head over to the Homer Elks Lodge between 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday for a spaghetti dinner to benefit Hospice of Homer. Tickets can be purchased at The Homer Bookstore, the Hospice of Homer office, (235-6899), or Kachemak Bay Masonic Club at 235-3677. The tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 8 and under get in free. If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction, call Tom Stroozas at 235-3677.

Jim Herbert to speak on 'Birding in Adak'

The next Kachemak Bay Birders' meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 at Islands and Ocean Visitor Center Auditorium. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by presentations by Jim Herbert on "Birding in Adak." Herbert has lived in Homer and Seward since 1971, where he worked as a career mariner and commercial fisherman, and has sailed and fished Alaska's coast from Ketchikan to Barrow.

Herbert is an avid birder, and through his many volunteer efforts is a strong advocate for protecting the natural environment. The meeting and presentation are free, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Lani Raymond at 399-9477.

Build — and paddle — your own qayaq

A traditional qayaq-building class runs Feb. 3-13, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily in the Ageya Boat Building Tent. Design and build a skin-on-frame qayaq with expert builder Maligiaq Padilla from Sisimiut, Greenland, and learn how to paddle your new kayak that you will take home with you. Parents with children over 6 years old are encouraged to come build a boat with their child to fit them. This 10-day class is $1,215. For more details, check out the website.