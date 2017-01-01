Marches build much-needed solidarity

On Saturday, people across the state and the nation came together. What initially was billed as a women's march became much more. Women, men and children came together, in solidarity, by the hundreds in small communities, the thousands in larger communities and the tens of thousands in the nation's cities. The signs they created showed a wide range of concerns, beliefs and most of all, hope that together, they could make the future brighter.

Such solidarity may well be unprecedented in the United States. According to one estimate, 4.6 million people marched on Saturday, which would make it the largest coordinated demonstration in America's history. The responses from those who attended these marches were similar regardless of whether they participated in Barrow or Boston— people felt a glow of optimism about the future

Some naysayers might diminish the importance of that, saying it will take a lot more than a few cardboard signs to mend the divisiveness our nation is currently feeling. But history says differently. We are a nation founded on the belief that people need to be free from oppression. When colonists found taxation by English rule to be tyrannical, they rose up against it with a declaration of independence and founded a nation of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The United States has been shaped by similar realizations that the status quo was no longer acceptable — slavery was abolished, women were given the right to vote, and segregation was ended by movements that were inspired by the people, of the people and for the people. Smaller, but no less meaningful, efforts have resulted in workers rights, women's rights and environmental protections that many of us now consider standard parts of the fabric of our society.

Perhaps the real reason behind the intensity of last weekend's marches was that many of us were reminded that we are, in fact, part of the process that shapes our nation. Politicians and special interests only hold the power to decide our future if we walk away from the process. This weekend, many people walked back into that process, perhaps for the first time in their lives. And the energy of that choice was palpable.

We live in a challenging time. Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, the messages we are receiving right now are divisive. We are getting bogged down in debates over how many people attended an inauguration, "alternative facts" and how our nation's new president doesn't escort his wife through the door of the White House. Meanwhile, policies that will shape our nation's future are being enacted — policies regarding trade with other nations, environmental policies and social reform, to name a few. These decisions require our attention and our response.

Last weekend's march was a landmark event, but meaningful change will require sustained citizens involvement to produce a government that is truly of the people, by the people and for the people. Writing letters and copy and pasting emails will not be enough. One outgoing congressman recently said that the way to get the attention of politicians was to show up to events where they were speaking and question them specifically about why they voted a certain way on issues. While that may seem aggressive to some, that is, in fact, the political process. If your elected officials are making decisions you are not comfortable with, you have the right and the responsibility to question them about it.

The singular most important thing about last weekend's marches, however, was not the impression they made on politicians or public policy. The single most important thing about last weekend's marches was that it brought people together again, in communities, across states and across the nation. The pendulum of our politics swings back and forth, and we proceed forward on a path that lies somewhere in the middle. But for the system to work, we must all maintain respect for one and other and belief that working together, we will find a way forward. The solidarity felt by those who participated in those marches can be the starting point of that path, a path that is of the people, for the people, and most of all, by the people.