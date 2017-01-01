Marine Advisory Program offers marketing class for fishermen

A new class taught this winter will help school fishermen in all things direct marketing.

The Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program is offering a five-session online course that will educate fishermen about what it takes to get started marketing their own catch.

Instructor Quentin Fong, of Kodiak, said some of the material has been offered in workshop format before, but never in this format or length. A team of five instructors will attempt to cover the wide range of skills needed for a direct marketing operation, including how to write a business plan, the legal side of running a processing operation, and how to find a market for the product.

"This is really an appetizer," Fong said. "We start to give you a taste of what you need to do to set your business up."

The class isn't just for salmon fishermen. Fong said one student who has signed up is a sea cucumber diver.

"Some of the whitefish fishermen are also interested," he said.

Fong and his colleagues have experience in the seafood industry, and will also bring in additional people from the processing industry for the last session.

Fong said he first helped with teaching the a direct marketing workshop in the early 2000s. After the low salmon prices of the late 1990s, fishermen asked for help looking for ways to improve their profitability, so the first workshops were developed. From 2001-2004, the material was presented in one-day workshops in various coastal communities.

But interest waned somewhat when prices improved. Now, with some tough market conditions for a variety of species and low salmon again, fishermen have been showing renewed interest, Fong said.

"Out in the bay, [you see] set-netters start small-scale processing plants," he said. " ... In Kodiak, fishermen pay processors for custom processing."

The workshop was revived for the Young Fishermen's Summit, and now it's turning into a longer class, with five meetings in February. This time around, the course is being offered via an online interface. Spreading it out over several meetings will give students a chance to mull the ideas they are learning about, and they'll have homework "to help them think about things," Fong said.

The things to think about, Fong said, are logistics and planning. The course will cover how fish actually get processed, whether via custom processing with a larger processor or a new, small facility, the product type that is produced, cold storage, and how the fish gets from the ocean to customers in a timely fashion.

"This gives them a look step-by-step at the costs a business has to incur to get to the retail step," Fong said.

That will also include the marketing side, such as how to do market research and find a customer base. The class will also cover the costs involved in starting a direct marketing business, and look at the time that it takes to develop that business, so that fishermen can figure out whether or not the endeavor might pencil out.

After the course ends, Fong said the MAP agents will continue helping students who choose to pursue direct marketing with individual consultations and additional resources as necessary.

This time around, the Marine Advisory Program is shooting for 20 students. After registration was open for about a day, they had five enrolled.

"If there's a lot of demand, we would give the workshop again," Fong said.

Molly Dischner can be reached at mdischner@reportalaska.com [mailto:mdischner@reportalaska.com].