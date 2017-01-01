Women's March draws hundreds in Homer

Post-march confrontations result in warning by police

The day following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, a crowd of Homer area residents took to the streets in a show of solidarity supporting women's rights, democracy and a host of other political rights concerns.

The march was part of a nation-wide demonstration that many say drew more than 4.6 million protesters, making it arguably the largest single-day protest in American history. In Homer, many marchers said they were impressed by the turnout, which has been estimated between 900 and 1,000 people, nearly 10 percent of the area's population.

"It was a peaceful, passionate nonpartisan march attended by women, men, and children," said one of the event organizers, Karen Murdock, in an email. "The march filled the sidewalk from Homer Council on the Arts to WFKL Park?

Murdock said marchers carried homemade signs promoting peace, equality, dignity and respect?Positive chants were heard along the streets.

Murdock said organizers were expecting a turnout of 300 or so, and were amazed by the turnout. Following the march, many continued on to the Kachemak Bay Campus to view the Women's March on Washington as well as learn about community resources and make connections for further action.

But while the vast majority of the march was peaceful, a few Homer residents, in trucks with flags supporting Trump, were cited by police after driving recklessly after the march. One marcher said she and her children were "flipped off" by one of the truck drivers as they left the march.

"My daughters and I had a very memorable day," said Jody Mastey in an email. "It began with contributing to the community collective demonstration denouncing behaviors and laws that infringe on our civic and human rights, then ended with being randomly targeted with aggressive gestures and other intimidating behavior by a truck sporting the Trump flag."

Mastey said she reported the incident to police, and said it put into context what the march was about.

"It also raised other issues, such as, do my girls have the training to combat these random minor acts of aggression," Mastey said.

While such incidents are rare in Homer, Mastey said today's youth would benefit from a school-based program, perhaps a spin-off of the Green Dot movement aimed at taking action against domestic violence, assault and prejudice, which has been gaining momentum in the area in recent years.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl said there were five complaints about "the same bad actors," three truck drivers driving recklessly with Trump flags and rolling coal, a practice of driving a vehicle with a modified exhaust system that causes the truck to belch black smoke under certain conditions.

"Some of the complainants did report feeling intimidated," Robl said in an email. "None could articulate an assault or serious criminal conduct."

Two drivers, Elias Graham and Ryan Cain, were warned for reckless driving and Graham was charged with an insurance violation. None of the trucks were found to have modified exhaust systems associated with the most serious types of rolling coal incidents.

In Seldovia, around 45 people took to the streets to raise awareness about a wide array of concerns and issues, said Sue Christainsen, who helped organize the event there. She said there was consensus among the group about the need to find common ground and open communication, especially among those who have differing opinions.

"We talked about what truly listening means, how vital education is and how to get folks registered and voting," Christainsen said in an email. "We are all going to do our best at paying attention and speaking up for what we hold dear."