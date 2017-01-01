Births - Feb. 2

Brynnlie Jewell Sanders, a baby girl weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 7:27 a.m. Jan. 30 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Craig and Jennifer Sanders of Clam Gulch. Grandparents are Steve and Dee Sanders of Gordon, Neb. and Lance Bixby of Ellsworth, Neb.

Elias Stone Ehri, a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces was born at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 29 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Tammy Brewer and Lars Schoder-Ehri of Homer. Grandparents are Bill and Ruth Schoder-Ehri and Bob and Carolyn Brewer.

