Births - Feb. 2
February 2nd 7:50 pm | Staff Report
Elias Stone Ehri
Elias Stone Ehri, a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces was born at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 29 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Tammy Brewer and Lars Schoder-Ehri of Homer. Grandparents are Bill and Ruth Schoder-Ehri and Bob and Carolyn Brewer.
Brynnlie Jewell Sanders
Brynnlie Jewell Sanders, a baby girl weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 7:27 a.m. Jan. 30 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Craig and Jennifer Sanders of Clam Gulch. Grandparents are Steve and Dee Sanders of Gordon, Neb. and Lance Bixby of Ellsworth, Neb.