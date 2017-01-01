Send this article to Promobot

Births - Feb. 2

Elias Stone Ehri

Elias Stone Ehri, a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces was born at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 29 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Tammy Brewer and Lars Schoder-Ehri of Homer. Grandparents are Bill and Ruth Schoder-Ehri and Bob and Carolyn Brewer.

Brynnlie Jewell Sanders

Brynnlie Jewell Sanders, a baby girl weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 7:27 a.m. Jan. 30 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer to Craig and Jennifer Sanders of Clam Gulch. Grandparents are Steve and Dee Sanders of Gordon, Neb. and Lance Bixby of Ellsworth, Neb.

 

