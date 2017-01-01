District reviews social media policy

Soldotna incident renewed focus on existing policies in schools

Most students know they are expected to be nice and respectful with their fellow students in school hallways and lunchrooms, but some might be surprised to find that their conduct out of school on social media sites can also be up for review.

The issue of social media use by students, especially those involved in co-curricular activities through the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District came into the spotlight last month when a Soldotna hockey player reportedly posted derogatory and racist comments on their personal Twitter account. While the school district said it can't comment on the individual case, there has been a renewed focus on the existing policies at the district, which clearly call for attitudes and behaviors that encourage mutual respect.

"When we look at just what policy is already in place, it's focused around creating a positive school climate while also allowing freedom of speech and expression," said Pegge Erkeneff, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District spokesperson.

Erkeneff said the district gets involved when comments made privately on social media sites or texts bleed over into the school climate.

"That becomes a nexus for a connection when things happen offsite," she said.

Erkeneff said Kenai Peninsula students receive instruction in how to act in the digital world from kindergarten up through high school, with age-appropriate information being delivered each year.

She said students are taught that posts on social media sites are far from private, and can have far-reaching and long-term implications for individuals long after they leave school.

But while attending school, students are a representative of that institution, whether they are in a class, participating in a co-curricular activity or at home.

Erkeneff said the issue of student conduct in digital forums has become more of an issue in recent years, though it has rarely resulted in disciplinary action.

She said students have a right to express their opinions about things, as long as those opinions are said respectfully and aren't vulgar, racist, prejudiced or otherwise demeaning to others.

In circumstances when such conduct is reported, the student's actions are addressed by the site principal, and can involve the assistant superintendents if necessary, just as inappropriate behavior on school grounds would be addressed. Students may be subjected to restriction from co-curricular activities if the principal deems it appropriate, she said.

"Athletics and co-curricular activities are a privilege and not a right," Erkeneff said, noting that those who participate in many activities are expected to abide by conduct requirements not only of the school district but also of the associations that organize those events. "There's a whole other level of expectation of conduct."

Erkeneff said parents and those who work with youth can help educate them about the need to edit their posts online.

"I think the biggest thing is we want our schools to be places of learning and of disagreement but it has to be respectful disagreement," she said. "Students need to be aware of the digital footprint that everyone makes. That's so important for young people to realize — it doesn't go away, it can impact the schools you get into, scholarship opportunities."

The best advice, Erkeneff said, is to teach youth to think before they post something online. Sometimes, students might be more likely to post something derogatory or inflammatory on a social media site than to say it to another student in person.

"It's all about pausing and thinking twice," she said. "Everything is so instantaneous and it can come with unintended consequences."