Imagine a film titled "Black", "Caucasian", "Pacific Islander", or whatever label describes your ethnic identity. Imagine the main character, the only person who looks like you in the movie, sadistically preys on others. Imagine that, central to the plot, was the idea that the character's sadistic crimes were caused specifically because of his (your) race. Imagine if we, as a nation, rewarded these film makers by making it the most successful film on it's opening weekend, grossing $40.2 million. If this scenario would result in your shock about the blatant use of false stereotypes to create fear for profit, why are we not similarly shocked about M Night Shyamalan's deliberate misrepresentation of mental illness in his new film?

In "Split," the main character is portrayed as having a mental illness known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder. The fact that Split is a blockbuster including someone with DID isn't the problem; that it preys on fear and misconception about people with DID, a group that is already vulnerable and marginalized in our society, is a problem. Let's explore what DID is, and more importantly, what it is not.

It's normal and healthy for people to compartmentalize parts of our lives, or aspects of our personality. When you go to work, it's important to leave any problems from home outside the office so you can perform at the job site. We bring forward different aspects of ourselves in different situations, whether it be a formal dinner, a casual dinner with close friends, a religious gathering, or a softball game. While these different ways of being might all be genuine and authentic, we recognize that being ourselves on the softball field might look and sound different than being genuine while at a wedding. We compartmentalize because we're diverse people, and different situations call for different parts of our personality. Some people with severe and persistent trauma during childhood get very good at the skill of compartmentalization; it allows them to live parts of their lives separate from the horrors of abuse. It allows them to develop and foster parts of themselves which can effectively deal with unspeakable situations, while separating these trauma-coping aspects of self from the parts of themselves they wish to bring to work or to a softball game. People with DID are resourceful survivors of situations most of us cannot imagine. Many experts who treat DID characterize it as a "mental injury" as opposed to a mental illness. This distinction calls attention to the idea that the dissociative process was adaptive and health protecting; without that defense it's assumed that the individual would have been much more traumatized.

Though people with DID are much more skilled at compartmentalization than the rest of us, they are not more violent. Research demonstrates that the percentage of people with DID who are violent is not greater than the percentage of the general population which is violent. In fact, a preliminary study suggests that for those with DID who have been violent, characteristics specific to the DID did not predict the violence; in other words the violent tendencies were related to aspects of personality other than the DID experience.

Let's be clear: the wide spread indulgence in a violent stereotype about people with DID causes actual harm to real people. 1 to 3 percent of the general population experiences DID; that's 7,400 to 22,000 of our Alaskan neighbors. It further marginalizes and stigmatizes people who, by the very nature of the DID, have already endured some of the worst conditions life has to offer. People who are marginalized are less likely to seek help, and more likely to live in isolation.

The Alaska Psychological Association understands and supports the film industry's agenda to produce entertaining and lucrative films; we like movies, too. We regret, however, that in this instance it was done at the expense of a vulnerable population which needs our support more than our fear. To learn more about DID please visit the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation at www.isst-d.org. For references to the research cited in this article please contact the author.

Dr. Chris Reynolds is the Public Education Coordinator for the Alaska Psychological Association, a professional association advancing psychology as a science, profession, and as a means for promoting human welfare in Alaska.