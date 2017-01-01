Fourth time's a charm

Cim Smyth takes win in 30th Tustumena 200

After three years of climate change, the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race finally got to celebrate its 30th anniversary over the weekend. Recent winters of warmer temperatures made for hazardous areas of open water along the trail, postponing the race's anniversary celebrations three times.

Veteran musher Cim Smyth of Big Lake took this year's title, completing the 200-mile course in 26 hours, three minutes. Nicolas Petit of Girdwood finished a close second, crossing the finish line just three minutes after Smyth.

Fairbanks musher Dave Turner was third.

The Tusty trail starts in Kasilof and travels through 100 miles of Caribou Hills, south toward Homer. It passes just close enough to McNeil Canyon Elementary for students to watch the mushers in person. The McNeil stop is just one of the four checkpoints along the way, and one of two designated dog-drops, where veterinarians can check the dogs for any health problems encountered along the way.

According to T-200 regulations, mushers cannot start the race with fewer than 12 dogs, and cannot finish with fewer than five. Mushers are also required to take a mandatory six-hour layover to rest the teams.

The T200 paid out a purse of $30,000, which will be split among the top 20 finishers. The race acts as a qualifying event for the 1,150 mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 4.

Top 10 Results:

1. Cim Smyth, 26 hours, 3 minutes; 2. Nicholas Petit, 26:06; 3. Dave Turner, 26:48; 4. Mitch Seavey, 26:50; 5. Joar Leifseth Ulsom, 27:58; 6. Noah Burmeister, 28:02; 7. Wade Marrs, 28:03; 8. Ray Redington, 28:12; 9. Monica Zappa, 28:15; 10. Tim Osmar, 28:21;