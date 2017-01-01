FYI - News briefs & announcements - Feb. 2

Alaska LIOs launch new Facebook, Twitter accounts

Alaska's Legislative Information Offices will have an increased social media presence this year, providing more ways to keep Alaskans informed about legislative news and events.

Additions include an LIO Facebook page and the LIO Twitter handle @AKlegislature. The social media platforms will be used to provide immediate notice about new information added to the Legislative Affairs Agency website at akleg.gov.

The LIO Facebook page will promote information such as the weekly schedule of committee meetings and events, educational resources, opportunities for public testimony and more. The Twitter account will share links to live-streaming video and audio of committee meetings via AlaskaLegislature.tv [http://www.AlaskaLegislature.tv].

In addition, the LIO's Media Services section will begin distributing video codes to Alaska media outlets interested in hosting the live video and audio feeds produced through AlaskaLegislature.tv. To learn more about hosting these live streams contact the Juneau LIO at 465-4648.

Free book-club discussion on "The Market Gardener"

As part of the Farmers Roundtable Education Series, a book-club discussion of "The Market Gardener," by Jean-Martin Fortier will get underway at 6 p.m., Feb. 16 at the Homer Public Library conference room. This event is free and open to the public.

Haven't read the book? Come and learn anyway. (Books are available for purchase at The Homer Bookstore.)

Will you bee prepared?

If you are planning to get honeybees this year from Steve Victors, now is the time to order. Find out more at www.alaskawildflowerhoney.com/bees [http://www.alaskawildflowerhoney.com/bees]

Let's feed our community

In response to state cuts in a program that supports getting healthy food to our most disadvantaged populations, the Homer Farmers Market has started a crowdfunding site to help raise matching funds for SNAP benefit (food stamps) recipients so they can get fresh local veggies. Check out the page — and donate if you can — at www.youcaring.com/homerfarmersmarket [http://www.youcaring.com/homerfarmersmarket].

Swap seeds

A community seed swap is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Kachemak Community Center. Sponsored by the Homer Farmers Market, Kenai Peninsula Food Hub/Cook Inletkeeper and Homer/Kenai Soil and Water Districts, the swap will run from 2-5 p.m.

AP Fire and EMS Board to meet

The Anchor Point Fire and EMS Board will hold a budget work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 8. The next board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 15 at the Anchor Point Fire Station on Milo Fritz Avenue in Anchor Point. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call 235-6700.