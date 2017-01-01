Homer couple has heart for community service

Paul and Tina Seaton live their lives on the move

Uprooting their home twice a year to move between Homer and Juneau for the Alaska Legislature sessions is just a regular part of life for Paul and Tina Seaton, and is something they have been doing for the past 14 years.

Since 2003, Paul has served as a Republican member of the Alaska House of Representatives. His journey to Alaska began in 1967, when he and a friend traveled from California on a rock-hounding expedition to celebrate their college degrees.

"Alaska was so different than where I had grown up," he shared. "It's beauty and unlimited opportunity fascinated me."

When he returned to California, Alaska stayed on his mind and he eventually moved to Fairbanks, studying Wildlife Management and getting his teaching degree. He worked clearing trees and power line right of ways, managed the University's Musk Ox farm and began commercial fishing in the summers.

Returning once more to California, he taught high school biology, worked on a PhD. degree in Marine Biology and spent his summers commercial fishing in Alaska. Eventually, he decided to fish full time.

"I realized that commercial fishing was a lot more fun than the politics that occur in academia, so I decided to concentrate on fishing," he said. "I wanted to see what kind of life I could build for myself in Alaska."

Tina discovered Alaska after high school, when she traveled with her church group from Washington state to the remote community of Yakutat to build a church.

"I loved exploring the village - the rainy days, trips to the beach," she said. "The beauty and adventure of Alaska were irresistible and when we left, I knew I wanted to come back."

While Tina was studying art and education at Arizona State University, she had an opportunity to return to Alaska to work at a crab processing plant. She jumped at the chance, and when that job fell through, she found work as a deck hand. While working on this boat, she and Paul met.

The couple spent the summer fishing together on Paul's boat, then traveled to the east coast to buy a 47-foot Gulf shrimp boat. After a month of refitting the boat, Paul, Tina and two friends set sail for Alaska. Feeling the pull of Alaska and the push of the approaching fishing season, they made few stops on the Pacific side, except for one important one.

"We stopped in California and got married on the beach," Tina said.

In Alaska, the couple found a home in a 'fixer-upper' in Seward. They lived in Seward, fished the Kenai and it was there that Paul's interest in local and statewide politics began.

"With no TV and a radio station that went off the air at 7 p.m., it was really entertaining to go to the City Council meetings," he said. "So, we went regularly."

Paul ran for a seat on the City Council. He didn't win, but for the next 28 years, he became more and more involved in fish politics, serving on the Seward Fish and Game advisory board and the Bycatch Reduction Task Force for the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council.

In 1981, the couple moved to Anchor Point with their daughter, Tawny. Their son, Rand was born a year later. In 1993, they moved to Homer.

Together, Paul and Tina developed their commercial fishing business, at one point owning four boats, running one themselves and hiring crew for the others. When she wasn't fishing and doing the bookkeeping for their business, Tina dabbled in pottery and stained glass and joined Girl Scouts as a leader for her daughter's troop. In 1996, she became the Service Unit Manager for Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts and is currently also the Co-chair of the Membership Connections Committee.

"It's been very satisfying to be able to help girls experience new things, to help them find the best that they can be within themselves," she said.

As Tina's work with Girl Scouts deepened, Paul became more and more active in local and statewide politics.

"I was involved in several fishing and habitat issues and was disturbed when an Alaska statute passed to allow corporations to own state limited entry permits," he shared.

In 2003, he ran for and won a seat in the Alaska House of Representatives, representing Homer and Seward on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Over the years, he has been instrumental in many statewide issues, including changes in the oil tax structure and helping the State solve its unfunded liability for retirement debt. As the first chairman of Education as a separate standing committee, he played a vital role in the Alaska Performance merit Scholarship program. As Health and Social Services Committee chairman, he worked to reform Medicaid and now, as co-chair of House Finance committee, he is steering development of the comprehensive sustainable fiscal plan and the State Operating Budget.

Of his many contributions, Paul considers his greatest to be his work to help improve citizen health and avoid health-care expenses. He is well known for promoting the importance of Vitamin D.

"It doesn't feel that different from all the years on the boat," Tina said. "Every summer, we moved onto the boat and fished or tendered and then at the end of the season, we moved back home, so, it kind of seems like it's a continuation of that. It keeps life interesting."