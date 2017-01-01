Regardless of how you voted in the last presidential election, news from Washington, D.C. this week has been sobering. As a nation, we are used to the pendulum swing of political power.

But the current administration of President Donald Trump is operating differently, bypassing the usual checks and balances that moderate our decision-makers and allow ideas to be properly debated before becoming law. This week, there was none of that. In its place were decisions and rhetoric that were largely reactionary — using a visit to the CIA monument for anonymous fallen heroes to rant against the free press, threats to pull funding from any cities that voluntarily harbor illegal immigrants, and the coup d'etat, a shocking executive order halting entry into the United States by those from several Muslim nations with apparently no warning to anyone, let alone those trying to determine how to enforce this new "law of the land."

That last action drew a quick and hearty response — thousands of people protested at airports across the nation and governors from several states openly chastised the president not only for his choice to target Muslim nations, but for his lack of planning and deliberation prior to making such a huge change.

Others, however, reportedly approved of the president's actions, though perhaps not his methods. One national poll indicated 57 percent of voters were in support of the ban, while 33 opposed it. Others show the lines of support and opposition closer — 48 percent supporting suspending immigration from "terror prone regions" while 42 opposed — though both polls were conducted earlier in January prior to Trump's controversial executive order. In Alaska, our congressional delegation has come out largely in support of the president's order, though Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Congressman Don Young both criticized its implementation.

While America may be divided on this and many other issues, we are not divided about our right to be heard. It is heartening to see protesters taking to the streets, clogging elected officials' phone lines, and most of all, paying closer attention to the news of the nation than most have in years, if not decades. Such critical scrutiny from both sides of the fence is absolutely necessary given that the current administration is moving quickly to enact policies that impact the lives of real citizens across our nation.

But while protesting and signing petitions may feel empowering, it is far too easy for decision makers to ignore a signature or a forwarded email or even a person waving a sign. And while most of us have opinions, they are not always based on complete and accurate information. For example, some supporters of the current immigration ban interviewed by national media have cited the fact that those immigrants aren't Christian as basis for the current action. After all, they said, the United States is a Christian nation. Readers of the constitution know, however, that this is not the case. The constitution contains no references to God, Jesus Christ or Christianity, and further, it bans religious tests for public office, guaranteeing the rights of those with varied beliefs to hold office.

It's not surprising that there are many misconceptions about how the many layers of our national government work. For many, this is the first time national government has entered our consciousness since middle school civic studies class. So while we re-educate ourselves, there are some organizations that are already primed and ready to protect the rights of all Americans, like the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization protects everything from free speech, which allows us all to voice our opinions without fear of retribution from the government, to religious liberty. It filed a suit in court claiming that Trump's executive order violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution, and the courts quickly issued a stay, blocking the order from taking effect. Refugees who would have been deported last weekend were protected from such action while the courts continue to analyze the legality of the order.

Last weekend, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero told The New York Times that more than 350,000 people donated to the group last weekend alone, raising an unprecedented $24 million in online donations in two days. Romero said the surge came without any fundraising activity by the organization, which typically receives around $47 million in donations from 400,000 donors nationwide annually, and uses the money to staff 200 members, primarily lawyers.

These are confusing times for Americans, as many struggle to understand what direction will best guide our nation. As we wade through the sea of opinions, information and misinformation, the U.S. Constitution provides a stable platform that has served this democracy since 1788. The actions of the current administration have so far been dramatically hasty, filled with the assumption that the president has ultimate power of authority. But in fact, that authority rests with Americans, and with the constitution that protects our nation. As we continue forward and speak up for what we believe is right and moral as Americans, also consider supporting those whose job it is to fight these fights effectively. Together, this nation will right itself.