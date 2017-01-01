Taqpuk 150 sled dog race postponed for lack of mushers

The Taqpuk 150 sled dog race has been postponed due to lack of participation.

The Kobuk 440 group, which also manages the smaller race, made the announcement Jan. 26 on its Facebook page.

"We will be postponing the Taqpuk 150 to likely sometime in February," the group wrote.

The race was initially scheduled for Jan. 28-29, running from Kotzebue to Noatak and then on to the shelter cabin. The purse had been set at $5,000.

Many of the state's prominent mushers spent the same weekend competing in the Tustumena 200 race, held on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage. That race had been canceled for the past several years due to warm weather, wet conditions, and lack of snow, but was finally able to run once again this year.

The T200 came close on the heels of the often-grueling Kuskokwim 300 race, based out of Bethel, which can mean a tight turnaround for mushers who wish to compete in both.

The Northwest Arctic's predominant race, the Kobuk 440, is scheduled for April 6-9. The course will run once again round-trip from Kotzebue to the villages in the Kobuk River Valley.

More information on the races can be found on the Kobuk 440's Facebook page or at www.kobuk440.com [http://www.kobuk440.com].