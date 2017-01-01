Three from plane overdue in Kenai rescued on opposite side of Cook Inlet

Three had 'no perceptible injuries' according to the helicopter crew

A flare in the dark was the first sign a Coast Guard helicopter crew saw from three people found alive Monday night more than a day after their plane was reported overdue from Anchorage to Kenai.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Shawn Eggert said all three people from the Cessna 180 were picked up at about 6 p.m. Monday by an MH-60 Jayhawk chopper. They were at a ridgeline airstrip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River, on the west side of Cook Inlet about 25 miles northwest of Kenai. A Coast Guard photo released Tuesday showed the plane resting upside down as the passengers walk away from the aircraft.

The Cessna's occupants were identified as pilot Josh Smith, his daughter Danielle Smith and John White in a Facebook post by the Alaska District Church of the Nazarene. A post Monday evening thanked people for their prayers since Sunday afternoon, when the plane took off from Anchorage's Lake Hood but never made it to Kenai.

Paul Hartley, district superintendent for the Nazarene's 28 Alaska churches, said in a phone interview that those on board the plane were members of the Soldotna Church of the Nazarene.

"They got home last night with their families and were reunited, and everything's doing good," Hartley said. "Those families have been in the church for years and years and years."

Helicopters and planes from the Alaska Air National Guard, the Coast Guard and the Civil Air Patrol spent much of Monday searching along routes from Anchorage to Kenai and beyond.

"It appears that the pilot of the plane fired a flare when they saw the helicopter, which is of course good for us," the Coast Guard's Eggert said. "They were able to walk the survivors to the helicopter and then transport them to emergency medical services in Anchorage."

Eggert said the three had "no perceptible injuries," according to the helicopter crew.

Noreen Price, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, said she hadn't spoken with the Cessna's pilot Monday night so he could rest from the ordeal. She didn't have word on why the aircraft ended up on the west side of Cook Inlet.

"We don't know the location of the aircraft, the disposition of the aircraft," Price said. "That determines the extent of the investigation we conduct."

This story first appeared in the Alaska Dispatch and is reprinted here with permission.