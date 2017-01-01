Mariner hockey edged by Stars

Homer's hockey team ended its season last Thursday in rather dramatic fashion as a Mariner goal against Soldotna, that would have tied the game and sent teams into overtime play, was waved off by officials with 23 seconds left in regulation play.

The M's faced off against the Stars in the quarterfinal round of the North Star Conference Championships in Palmer, and were able to hold SoHi to only one goal after two periods of play.

The Stars scored their second goal of the game at the 9:16 mark of the third period, but Homer answered two minutes later when Robby Larson found the back of the net off assists from Tim Blakely and Dimitry Kuzmin.

Fueled by momentum, the Mariners pulled goalie Hunter Warren with less than 30 seconds left in the game, and skated with a 6-on-4 advantage. It almost paid off.

With both teams fighting over the puck in front of the SoHi net, the M's punched in a goal with only seconds left on the clock, and the Homer bench erupted in celebration. That jubilation was short-lived, however, as officials said the net had been knocked free before the Mariner puck crossed the line. Goalie Warren stopped 20 shots for Homer.