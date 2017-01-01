Mariner skier Davis sweeps Homer Invitational

Anyone who has ever sat through the constant din of cheering at a Division 1 college basketball game can tell you that having the "home-court advantage" is a real thing. But is there such a thing as a "home-trail advantage" when it comes to cross-country skiing? (There's not much screaming in skiing, but I think the analogy still works.)

If "home-trail advantage" really IS a thing, Mariner skier Jacob Davis took full advantage of it as he dominated the Lookout Mountain course and placed first at the Homer Invitational Ski Meet over the weekend.

"The Homer Invite was fabulous in so many ways," said Mariner coach Alison O'Hara. "The skiing was absolutely perfect both days for the classic and skate races."

Davis, a junior, took the top spot both days, finishing first in the 5-kilometer classic with a time of 14 minutes, three seconds. The Homer skier crossed the finish line a full 17 seconds before second-place Addison Downing of Soldotna.

The outcome of Saturday's freestyle race was almost a carbon copy, as Davis again finished first — this time in 13:03. And, while Downing certainly wasn't breathing down Davis' neck, he did close the gap between his time and Davis' by one second, finishing in 13:19.

"The varsity course at Lookout Mountain was a super-fun, but challenging 4.28k," O'Hara said. "It incorporated an undulating, downhill roller coaster trail called 'Wild Thing.'"

Hoxie Parks finished at the No. 10 spot for Homer on Friday, and nudged up a spot in Saturday's freestyle.

In girls varsity ski action, the Lady Mariners hauled in the honors — and the trophy — with their first-place finish in the team competition. The girls took four of the top 12 places on Friday, and all finished in the top 11 on Saturday.

Sophomore Katia Holmes led the way for Homer with third-place finishes in both the classic and freestyle races. Holmes completed Friday's classic race in 17:13, and turned in a time of 16:09 in the freestyle event.

Katie Davis took fourth place in the freestyle and sixth in the classic, while Autumn Daigle finished eighth on both days.

Daisy "Goldilocks" Kettle cleaned up again with what Coach O'Hara said was "an effortless first-place win for Homer's JV Girls." Kettle finished with an overall combined time of 25:49, while teammate Brita Restad finished fifth.

Ben Kettle led the Homer JV boys with a finish time of 22:46, while Andy Super turned in a time of 26:23.

This weekend, the M's travel to Soldotna to compete in the Kenai Peninsula Borough Championships at the Tsalteshi Trails on Saturday.

Homer Invitational at Ohlson Mountain

BOYS

5k classic

1. Jacob Davis, 14:03; 10. Hoxie Parks, 16:18; 20. Denver Waclawski, 19:05; 21. Eric Super, 19:49.

5k freestyle

1. Davis, 13:03; 9. Parks, 14:37; 13. Waclawski, 15:39; 18. Super, 16:29;

Overall

1. Davis, 27:06; 9. Parks, 30:56; 17. Waclawksi, 34:44; 21. Super, 36:19;

GIRLS

5k classic

3. Katia Holmes, 17:13; 6. Katie Davis, 18:31; 8. Autumn Daigle, 18:41; 12. Mia Alexson, 19:48.

5k freestyle

3. Holmes, 16:09; 4. Davis, 16:59; 8. Daigle, 17:32; 11. Alexson, 18:21.

Overall

3. Holmes, 33:22; 5. Davis, 35:30; 8. Daigle, 36:13; 11. Alexson, 38:10;

Homer Middle School

Homer Huskies Tanner Reid and Parker Lowney took first and second place at the Skyview Middle School Invitational in Soldotna on Friday. Reid crossed the finish line with the fastest time, coming in at nine minutes, 31 seconds.

Lowney finished just three seconds later for second place. Liam Houlihan rounded out the top 10 for Homer, finishing seventh in 10:28.

For the Lady Huskies, Zoe Stonorov and Jessica Sonnen came in second and third, respectively, while Alyana Cline finished fifth.

Skyview Middle School Invitational

GIRLS

2. Zoe Stonorov, 9:59; 3. Jessica Sonnen, 10:41; 5. Alyana Cline, 11:01; 13. Delilah Harris, 12:20; 15. Delta Fabich, 12:33; 16. Olivia Glasman, 12:38.

BOYS

1. Tanner Reid, 9:31; 2. Parker Lowney, 9:34; 8. Liam Houlihan, 10:28; 14. Austin Cline, 11:51; 16. Gabe LeBlanc, 12:11.