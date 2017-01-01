News briefs & announcements

Getting back to our roots

That's root veggies — like onions, potatoes, carrots etc. Join the Kenai Peninsula Farm Bureau meeting on Feb. 14, with Julie Riley of the UAF's Cooperative Extension Services as guest speaker. Riley will present via OWL video from Fairbanks, so gather at your closest library — Homer, Soldotna or Seward — to listen in.

A potluck will begin at 6 p.m., with business and the speaker portion of the evening starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors close by 7:45 p.m. Farm Bureau meetings are always open to the public. For more information or questions, contact Rita Jo Shoultz at 235-8768.

Library looking for lifelong learners

Each year, the Friends of the Homer Public Library honor a community member who has made a lifelong commitment to acquiring an exceptional skill or knowledge; a person who is always trying something new and sharing what they have found with others; someone with an infectious passion for learning and exploration.

FHPL also awards a youth, ages 13-19, who exemplifies a zest for learning, shares what they've learned with others and has a passion for exploration and knowledge.

Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals for the Lifelong Learner Award and the Youth Learner Award. Nomination forms are available at friendshomerlibrary.org or can be picked up at the Homer Public Library.

Nominations are due by March 1.

KPBSD to hold public budget meeting

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will hold a public budget forum at Homer High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The forum will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone interested is encouraged to attend. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Bates at 714-8858.

Kenai Refuge invites proposals for commercial sport fishing

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is currently soliciting applications for competitively issued special-use permits to provide guided sportfishing services on the Upper Kenai River. A prospectus is now available for review, and prospective permittees must submit two copies of a written proposal by Aug. 1, 2017.

A total of up to 19 permits will be awarded to selected applicants through this process. Permits are issued for a five-year period, with potential for re-issuance for an additional five years. Interested parties are encouraged to call Matt Conner at (907) 260-2834 with any questions. Requests for a prospectus can be sent to the Refuge Manager, Kenai National Wildlife Refuge or by email at kenai@fws.gov.

Forms will also be available at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, located on Ski Hill Road in Soldotna.

For more information, visit www.fws.gov or connect via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Flickr. Selection of successful applicants will be announced in December 2017.

Reading: it's a thing

The Homer Public Library invites community members to participate in the 2017 Lit Lineup. The HPL staff has compiled a list of 100 books from 10 different categories. The challenge is to read 15 books from the list throughout the year. Monthly prizes are drawn from book submissions, and those who've read 15 or more books by the end of the year will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

A printable book list and the submission form are available at cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/2017-lit-linup or in person at the library. If you have questions, contact Teresa at tsundmark@ci.homer.ak.us?