Sports Briefs

Mariners host Winter Carnival Tournament

After cruising to a 60-25 road win over the Redington Huskies on Friday, Homer boys got to experience the other side of a blowout when they fell 45-78 to the Grace Christian Grizzlies on Saturday in Southcentral Conference play.

Homer's Lady Mariners saw much of the same. While the girls team blew past Redington 40-11, they dropped their Saturday conference game to the Grizzly girls 18-47.

Mariner basketball will host five teams at this year's Homer Winter Carnival Tournament at Homer High School. The Lady Mariner varsity faces Galena on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Mariners boys against the Galena boys at 8 p.m.

Wolverines stumble against Mt. Edgecumbe

The Ninilchik Wolverine boys found themselves in unfamiliar territory after falling 56-65 to Mount Edgecumbe over the weekend.

After the Braves jumped out to a 27-15 lead after the first quarter, the Wolverine defense settled in and Ninilchik was able to keep pace with the Braves for the next three quarters. A 16-9 Ninilchik run in the fourth quarter came a little too late, however, and Mt. Edgecumbe hung on for the win.

Austin White led Ninilchik with 18 points, while Tyler Presley and Dalton Geppert each added 17. The Wolverines connected nine times from outside the 3-point line, and shot 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Lady Warriors third at Nenana Invitational

The Nikolaevsk girls finished third at the Nenana Invitational Tournament over the weekend with a 43-21 win over the Minto Lakers.

Kristin Klaich led the scoring for the Lady Warriors with 12 points and 19 rebounds, while Elizabeth Fefelov picked up 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Teammate Markiana Yakunin scored 10 points, and a quick-handed Vera Fefelov added nine steals and five assists.

The Lady Warriors used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to lead Minto 19-7 at the half, and maintained a fair lead throughout the rest of the game.

Nikolaevsk boys trip up Tok 66-49

Nikit Fefelov scored 21 points to lead the Nikolaevsk Warriors to a 66-49 win over Tok and fourth-place finish at Saturday's Nenana Invitational.

The Warriors led Tok in every quarter of play, taking a 33-18 lead into the locker room at the half.

Things didn't change much in the second half, as Nikolaevsk rolled on to pick up the win.

Kalenik Molodih and Anfim Kalugin both earned double-doubles in the game; Molodih scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Kalugin picked up 10 points and 11 boards.

Zachary Trail added 11 points.