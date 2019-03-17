Around town Calendar

Send this article to Promobot

February 17th 2:35 am | Staff Report  

ThuFeb16

Power Flow with Asia Freeman

8:45-10:15 a.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Pre-K Puffins Early Learning Program

10 - 11:30 a.m.

Islands and Ocean

More info: 235-6961

Chair Yoga with Kayla Spaan

11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538

Small Fry Storytime

11:30 a.m.

Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Dance for Connections with Kara Clemens

Noon-1:15 p.m. HCOA

More info: 235-4288

Scrimshaw with Conrad Field

3:30 - 5 p.m. HCOA

More info: 235-4288

Mixed Level Flow with Amber Ross

3:30 - 5 p.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Maker Club

3:30 - 5 p.m.

Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Glacier Girls Drop-in Hockey

5:30-6:30 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena

More info: 235-2647

Thriving Thursdays: Living Well Alaska — Better Choice, Better Health

with Peggy Ellen Kleinleder, Nurse Educator

6-8 p.m.

SVT Health and Wellness

More info: 226-2228

Homer Folk School

6-8 p.m. AGEYA dining hall

More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org

Farmers Roundtable Education Series Book Club Discussion

"The Market Gardener" by Jean-Martin Fortier. 6-7:45 p.m. Homer Public Library conference room. Free and open to the public

Our Town: The Homer Experience

6-8 p.m. Pratt Museum

More info: 235-8635

FriFeb17

Yoga Basics with Brittany Huffman

9-10:30 a.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Pratt Play Date

10-11 a.m.

Marine Gallery

More info: 235-8635

Living in Community Discussion

2 p.m. FREE

K-Bay Caffe (397 E. Pioneer)

More info: 299-3423

LARP

3 p.m. Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Salmonfest Concert Series: The Conway Seavey Band

9 p.m.

Alice's Champagne Palace

More info: 226-2739

Open Jukebox

9 p.m. Down East Saloon

More info: 235-6002

Broomball

9:15 p.m. $10

Kevin Bell Arena

More info: 235-2647

Piano Music with Sunrise

AJ's OldTown Steakhouse and Tavern

More info: 235-9949

SatFeb18

All-level Kundalini Yoga with Anna Raupp

9-10:30 a.m?

Many Rivers

More info: 435-753?

Nature Rocks Homer

9 a.m. Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

More info: 235-6667

Homer Folk School —

10 a.m. AGEYA Dining Hall

More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org

Family Yoga with Kayla Spaan

11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538

Skeet Shooting

noon - 3 p.m.

Kachemak Gun Club Range (Mile 160 Sterling Highway)

Junior Nordic Ski

(Every Saturday through Feb. 25)

Learn-to-ski program for skiers K-6. 1-2:30 p.m.

More info: Kachemak Nordic Ski Club Facebook page

Intro to Off-Grid Solar Energy Systems

2 p.m. — $20 AGEYA

More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org

Community Seed Swap

2-5 p.m.

Kachemak Community Center

Public Skate

4 - 5:45 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena

More info: 235-2647

Curling

8-10 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena

More info: 235-2647

Salmonfest Concert Series: Sasparilla

9 p.m. Alice's Champagne Palace. More info: 226-2739

Dinner Music with Jay C Smith

AJ's OldTown Steakhouse and Tavern. More info: 235-9949?

SunFeb19

Yin-side Yoga with Ramona Pearce

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538

Fiber Arts Open Studio

Noon-4 p.m.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

More info: 235-2662

Peaceful Rally

noon- 1 p.m.

WKFL Park

Homer Native Plant Society Meeting

1 p.m.

Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

More info: 235-9344

Mixed Level Flow with Asia Freeman

1-2:30 p.m.

Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Kachemak Gun Club

1-4 p.m.

Shooting range, Mile 160 Sterling Highway

Pier One Theatre auditions

2 p.m.

Mariner Theatre

Wynnter Sunday Funday

2-4 p.m. FREE

Wynn Nature Center

More info: 235-6714 or seth@akcoastalstudies.org

Public Skate

4 - 5:45 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena

More info: 235-2647

Slow Flow with Channa Rist

6 - 7:30 p.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

MonFeb20

KBBI AM890 On-Air Book Discussion

with Dana Stabenow and Erill Hollowell. 235-7721

Knitting Circle

1:30 p.m. Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Yoga Fundamentals with Ramona Pearce

5:30-7 p.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Gratitude Discussion

6 p.m. Homer United Methodist Church. More info: 235-7712

TueFeb21

Power Flow with Asia Freeman

8:45-10:15 a.m. Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Preschool Storytime

10 a.m. Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Healthy Cooking Class

1-3 p.m. Homer United Methodist Church. More info: 435-3215

Alaska Native Elders craft afternoons

1-4 p.m. SVT Wellness Conference Room. More info: Lillian Elvsaas 399-6903

Scrimshaw with Conrad Field

3:30-5 p.m. Homer Chamber of Commerce. More info: 235-4288 or HomerArt.org

Circus Arts aerial fabrics — through March 9

All levels: (ages 9-12) 3:30-4:45 p.m.

Teens and Adults 4:45-6 p.m.

Conditioning & Deep Stretching 6-7 p.m.

Fireweed Academy Yurt, (813 East End Rd.)

Sign up online a?HomerArt.org, or call 235-4288

"Bringing Climate Change Action to Your Art" Workshop

6 p.m.

KBNERR building, 2181 Kachemak Drive

More info:

WedFeb22

Preschool Storytime

10 a.m.

Homer Public Library

More info: 235-3180

Body Moves with Dotti Harness-Foster and Cathy Stingley

10:30 a.m.

HCOA. More info: 235-4288

Prenatal Yoga: Mommy and Me

11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538

Science Lecture Series

noon-1 p.m.

Seminar Room — Islands and Ocean

More info: 235-6961

Kachemak Gun Club

Noon- 4 p.m.

Shooting range, Mile 160 Sterling Highway

Living in Community Discussion

2 p.m.

FREE

K-Bay Caffe (397 E. Pioneer)

More info: 299-3423

Kundalini Yoga with Anna Raup

4-5:30 p.m.

Many Rivers

More info: 435-7538

Woodworking Wednesdays

4-8 p.m.

AGEYA shop

More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org

Open Mic Night with Mike Fairman

8 p.m.

Down East Saloon

More info: 235-6002

Upcoming

Feb 24

Meet and Greet Pulitzer-Prize winning author Michael Dirda

10 a.m.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

More info: 235-2662

Craft Talk with Michael Dirda

6 p.m.

Kachemak Bay Campus

Sign-up in advance at The Homer Public Library

Salmonfest Concert Series: John Budnk Band

9 p.m.

Alice's Champagne Palace

More info: 226-2739

Feb 25

Keynote Presentation by Michael Dirda

6 p.m.

Location TBA

Salmonfest Concert Series: Big Fat Buddah

9 p.m.

Alice's Champagne Palace

More info: 226-2739

March 4-5

2017 Homer Epic 100

8 a.m. March 4, — 8 p.m.

Caribou Hills

More info: 2017 Homer Epic 100 Facebook page

March 17-19

Big Fat Bike Festival

More info: Homer Cycling Club Facebook page

March 18

Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament

www.homerwinterking.com

235-7740

 

