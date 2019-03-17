Around town Calendar
February 17th 2:35 am | Staff Report
ThuFeb16
Power Flow with Asia Freeman
8:45-10:15 a.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Pre-K Puffins Early Learning Program
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Islands and Ocean
More info: 235-6961
Chair Yoga with Kayla Spaan
11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538
Small Fry Storytime
11:30 a.m.
Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Dance for Connections with Kara Clemens
Noon-1:15 p.m. HCOA
More info: 235-4288
Scrimshaw with Conrad Field
3:30 - 5 p.m. HCOA
More info: 235-4288
Mixed Level Flow with Amber Ross
3:30 - 5 p.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Maker Club
3:30 - 5 p.m.
Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Glacier Girls Drop-in Hockey
5:30-6:30 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena
More info: 235-2647
Thriving Thursdays: Living Well Alaska — Better Choice, Better Health
with Peggy Ellen Kleinleder, Nurse Educator
6-8 p.m.
SVT Health and Wellness
More info: 226-2228
Homer Folk School
6-8 p.m. AGEYA dining hall
More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org
Farmers Roundtable Education Series Book Club Discussion
"The Market Gardener" by Jean-Martin Fortier. 6-7:45 p.m. Homer Public Library conference room. Free and open to the public
Our Town: The Homer Experience
6-8 p.m. Pratt Museum
More info: 235-8635
FriFeb17
Yoga Basics with Brittany Huffman
9-10:30 a.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Pratt Play Date
10-11 a.m.
Marine Gallery
More info: 235-8635
Living in Community Discussion
2 p.m. FREE
K-Bay Caffe (397 E. Pioneer)
More info: 299-3423
LARP
3 p.m. Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Salmonfest Concert Series: The Conway Seavey Band
9 p.m.
Alice's Champagne Palace
More info: 226-2739
Open Jukebox
9 p.m. Down East Saloon
More info: 235-6002
Broomball
9:15 p.m. $10
Kevin Bell Arena
More info: 235-2647
Piano Music with Sunrise
AJ's OldTown Steakhouse and Tavern
More info: 235-9949
SatFeb18
All-level Kundalini Yoga with Anna Raupp
9-10:30 a.m?
Many Rivers
More info: 435-753?
Nature Rocks Homer
9 a.m. Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
More info: 235-6667
Homer Folk School —
10 a.m. AGEYA Dining Hall
More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org
Family Yoga with Kayla Spaan
11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538
Skeet Shooting
noon - 3 p.m.
Kachemak Gun Club Range (Mile 160 Sterling Highway)
Junior Nordic Ski
(Every Saturday through Feb. 25)
Learn-to-ski program for skiers K-6. 1-2:30 p.m.
More info: Kachemak Nordic Ski Club Facebook page
Intro to Off-Grid Solar Energy Systems
2 p.m. — $20 AGEYA
More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org
Community Seed Swap
2-5 p.m.
Kachemak Community Center
Public Skate
4 - 5:45 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena
More info: 235-2647
Curling
8-10 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena
More info: 235-2647
Salmonfest Concert Series: Sasparilla
9 p.m. Alice's Champagne Palace. More info: 226-2739
Dinner Music with Jay C Smith
AJ's OldTown Steakhouse and Tavern. More info: 235-9949?
SunFeb19
Yin-side Yoga with Ramona Pearce
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538
Fiber Arts Open Studio
Noon-4 p.m.
Bunnell Street Arts Center
More info: 235-2662
Peaceful Rally
noon- 1 p.m.
WKFL Park
Homer Native Plant Society Meeting
1 p.m.
Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
More info: 235-9344
Mixed Level Flow with Asia Freeman
1-2:30 p.m.
Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Kachemak Gun Club
1-4 p.m.
Shooting range, Mile 160 Sterling Highway
Pier One Theatre auditions
2 p.m.
Mariner Theatre
Wynnter Sunday Funday
2-4 p.m. FREE
Wynn Nature Center
More info: 235-6714 or seth@akcoastalstudies.org
Public Skate
4 - 5:45 p.m. Kevin Bell Arena
More info: 235-2647
Slow Flow with Channa Rist
6 - 7:30 p.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
MonFeb20
KBBI AM890 On-Air Book Discussion
with Dana Stabenow and Erill Hollowell. 235-7721
Knitting Circle
1:30 p.m. Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Yoga Fundamentals with Ramona Pearce
5:30-7 p.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Gratitude Discussion
6 p.m. Homer United Methodist Church. More info: 235-7712
TueFeb21
Power Flow with Asia Freeman
8:45-10:15 a.m. Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Preschool Storytime
10 a.m. Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Healthy Cooking Class
1-3 p.m. Homer United Methodist Church. More info: 435-3215
Alaska Native Elders craft afternoons
1-4 p.m. SVT Wellness Conference Room. More info: Lillian Elvsaas 399-6903
Scrimshaw with Conrad Field
3:30-5 p.m. Homer Chamber of Commerce. More info: 235-4288 or HomerArt.org
Circus Arts aerial fabrics — through March 9
All levels: (ages 9-12) 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Teens and Adults 4:45-6 p.m.
Conditioning & Deep Stretching 6-7 p.m.
Fireweed Academy Yurt, (813 East End Rd.)
Sign up online a?HomerArt.org, or call 235-4288
"Bringing Climate Change Action to Your Art" Workshop
6 p.m.
KBNERR building, 2181 Kachemak Drive
More info:
WedFeb22
Preschool Storytime
10 a.m.
Homer Public Library
More info: 235-3180
Body Moves with Dotti Harness-Foster and Cathy Stingley
10:30 a.m.
HCOA. More info: 235-4288
Prenatal Yoga: Mommy and Me
11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Many Rivers. More info: 435-7538
Science Lecture Series
noon-1 p.m.
Seminar Room — Islands and Ocean
More info: 235-6961
Kachemak Gun Club
Noon- 4 p.m.
Shooting range, Mile 160 Sterling Highway
Living in Community Discussion
2 p.m.
FREE
K-Bay Caffe (397 E. Pioneer)
More info: 299-3423
Kundalini Yoga with Anna Raup
4-5:30 p.m.
Many Rivers
More info: 435-7538
Woodworking Wednesdays
4-8 p.m.
AGEYA shop
More info: 299-9117 or homerfolkschool.org
Open Mic Night with Mike Fairman
8 p.m.
Down East Saloon
More info: 235-6002
Upcoming
Feb 24
Meet and Greet Pulitzer-Prize winning author Michael Dirda
10 a.m.
Bunnell Street Arts Center
More info: 235-2662
Craft Talk with Michael Dirda
6 p.m.
Kachemak Bay Campus
Sign-up in advance at The Homer Public Library
Salmonfest Concert Series: John Budnk Band
9 p.m.
Alice's Champagne Palace
More info: 226-2739
Feb 25
Keynote Presentation by Michael Dirda
6 p.m.
Location TBA
Salmonfest Concert Series: Big Fat Buddah
9 p.m.
Alice's Champagne Palace
More info: 226-2739
March 4-5
2017 Homer Epic 100
8 a.m. March 4, — 8 p.m.
Caribou Hills
More info: 2017 Homer Epic 100 Facebook page
March 17-19
Big Fat Bike Festival
More info: Homer Cycling Club Facebook page
March 18
Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament
www.homerwinterking.com
235-7740