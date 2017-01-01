Clean-up, Earth day events Saturday

It's been a few years since Homer had a real winter, and all around town, people are reminded of the dreaded break-up season and its emerging trash syndrome when snow recedes and a winter's worth of garbage emerges from the snowbanks.

Luckily, Homer's Annual Clean Up Day is right around the corner, bringing volunteers from around the community to gather trash and recyclables while enjoying free hot dogs and potato salad thanks to the Kachemak Bay Lions Club.

The event kicks off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot of the Homer Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center on the Sterling Highway. Yellow collection bags are available around town this week, and may be filled and brought to the chamber. Recyclables including glass, aluminum, newspaper, cardboard and plastics (No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5) as well as mixed paper will be accepted at the chamber lot.

Prizes will be offered for the most trash collected including family, individual, group, non-profit and recyclables categories.

Across town, the chamber is collaborating with Cook Inletkeeper to promote the electronics recycling at Spenard Builders Supply on Lake Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But wait, there's more!

The March For Science, a nationwide awareness effort supporting science of all types, will be held starting at 3 p.m. at the Homer High School lower parking lot. The march, one of 481 satellite marches across the nation, will make its way to the Homer Council on the Arts building for a chance to learn more about the importance of science in our lives.

Following the march, there will be an event at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center focusing on the impacts of climate change. The event spins off the statewide Alaskans Know Climate Change campaign promoting sensible solutions to climate change and its impacts in Alaska.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with introduction, discussion and food and at 6, three speakers, Libby Roderick, Seth Kantner and Bretwood "Hig" Higman will provide short, climate-related slide-shows, music and presentations.