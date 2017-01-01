Community news

Anchor Point graduates 8 EMTs

On April 15, eight members of the Anchor Point community successfully completed their State of Alaska EMT I practical tests. These new medical responders of Anchor Point Fire and EMS will serve the citizens of the southern Peninsula.

David Matthews of Anchor Point was the lead instructor for the class that started back in mid-February.

Trainings were held at Anchor Point Fire Station 1, and the volunteers completed more than 150 hours of instruction, skills check-offs and tests. Members of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department and Anchor Point Fire and EMS also participated in Saturday's testing.

Keeping kids safe and healthy

The annual Safe and Healthy Kids Fair is set for Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Homer High School. This is a free, fun event for children from tots to teens to focus on safety, health and wellness. The fair offers more than 30 booths and stations with hands-on activities and demonstrations. Loads of door prizes are given away throughout the fair, including the grand prize giveaways at 1:30 p.m. of a tricycle and bicycles.

Stations include safety information, a hand wash station, a teddy bear clinic, hearing tests, face painting, water safety, giveaways and more. Numerous summer programs offer sign-up at the fair, and food will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Safe and Healthy Kids Coalition, a local group of concerned agencies working toward safe and healthy youth and injury prevention.

The bike rodeo also starts at 10 a.m. in the school parking lot. Kids can bring their bikes in until noon for a free inspection to get ready for safe summer fun. Helmets are required, and are available for purchase on site.

Free test rides on the drunk-driving simulator ATV cart will be offered throughout the day in the parking lot. A "teen room" is offered at the fair, where teens can hang out and enjoy special presentations throughout the day. All teens who visit get entered into a drawing for a mountain bike and tablet.

For more information, contact www.sphosp.org or Red Asselin at Sprout at 235-6044.

Celebrate World Labyrinth Day

St. Augustine's Episcopal Church at 619 Sterling Highway, will host the second interfaith gathering in Homer on World Labyrinth Day — May 6 — from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend?

Gather in the sanctuary for an interfaith litany at 11 a.m., then enjoy soup and bread in the garden as we paint prayer flags, share Kundalini yoga, Qigong, and Tai Chi, till the soil for the food bank gardens, and tie our prayers on the newly dedicated prayer tree.

We will join the world community in "Walking As One" at 1 p.m. Imagine a wave of love circling the earth as people of goodwill in every time zone walk the labyrinth for peace?

Barbara Flaherty will be the guest liturgist, as she weaves together sacred scripture, prayers, silence and song from the many faith traditions here in Homer??

"We are honored to be a part of the interfaith gathering in Homer," said Rev. Judith Lethin from St. Augustine's. "We are a tiny congregation, but our mission is prayer? Through prayer all things are possible.?

Do you have 'Screenagers?'

A special screening of the movie "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age" is offered by the Teen Suicide Prevention Fund of the Alaska Community Foundation on Thursday, April 27 at the Homer Theatre. Screenagers explores parental struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction, and offers solutions to help kids find balance. The movie starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Beluga Slough is alive!

The Kachemak Bay Birders' next birding trip is Saturday, April 22 to the Beluga Slough and Bishop's Beach. Meet at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center parking lot at 8 a.m?

Many waterfowl and shorebirds, grassland birds, possible raptors and a belted kingfisher have been regularly seen hanging out near the outlet — and new migrants are arriving daily. Sandhill cranes may be here by then, and a pair of trumpeter swans is often seen feeding in the slough and building their nest near the upper end of the lake?

Scoping out over the water from Bishop's Beach should also be productive, and if there is time, a visit to Beluga Lake where there may be open water.

Bring binoculars, a field guide, and a scope if you have one. There is no charge and everyone is welcome to attend. All trips are cosponsored by the Kachemak Bay Birders and the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. For more information: Lani Raymond, 399-9477.