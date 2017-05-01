Grow herbs and greens year-round

Homer Garden Club brings "Aquaponics" to the Bidarka Inn on Sunday, April 23. Starting at 2 p.m., members of Blood, Sweat and Food Farm will describe how to get year-round herb and greens production in an aquaponics system. Aquaponics is a hybrid technology combining aquaculture and hydroponics, in which microbes convert waste produced by fish into nutrients for plants, which in turn purify the water for the fish.

Plant use in Native culture

Longtime Alaskan and author of two books on the ethnobotany of plant use in Native cultures, Priscilla Russell will discuss the uses of native plants for food and medicine among the Tanaina Denai'na culture.

This Homer Native Plant Society meeting takes place Tuesday, April 25 at the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies. This free presentation begins at 7 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 235-9344 or email jwoodring@alaska.net.

Get to know your party people

Meet Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Jay Parmley and State party chair Casey Steinau at an April 29 gathering from 5-7 p.m. Discuss the directions and priorities of Alaska's Democratic Party at Kachemak City Community Center, 3.5 mile East End Road. (Across from Highland Autobody and Glass.)

For more information, contact Taz Tally at 435-7906 or taztally@me.com.

Get a job!

Pratt Museum is seeking a summer high school intern for a paid, part-time position from June to August 2017. The goal of this internship program is to expose local youth to many facets of natural history, cultural heritage and interpretive work through community-based programming. Interns receive training in public interpretation and assistance pursuing their interests in science, art and history.

Application packets are available at the Pratt front desk and are due by 5 p.m., Friday, April 28. For more information, contact Pratt Education Director Chessie Sharp at 435-3322 or education@prattmuseum.org.

Deadline approaches for Kachemak Bay Rotary Club scholarship

The Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club Scholarship deadline is May 1, 2017. Please get your applications in right away!

The club is sponsoring $2000 in vocational scholarships which includes Maritime Trades. There is also $3000 in college scholarships funds available.

Applications are available at?Homer HIgh School or FLEX for 2016-2017 graduating seniors. If you have questions or need forms?please contact?Sharon Minsch at 399-4266 or sharon99603@gmail.com.

Put your money where your 'armchair quarterback' mouth is

Be part of the inaugural adult amateur football team and earn a spot on the Kenai Peninsula Panthers team. Compete for an opportunity to represent your community in the Alaska Football League, with tryouts held May 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Skyview Middle School.

For more information, contact head coach Colten Goracke at 907-741-0262.