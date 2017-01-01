Wrestlers' mettle brings medals in all 3 metals

A tough contingent of Anchor King and Popeye wrestlers traveled to Anchorage on Saturday to compete in the Alaska Battle Cats Freestyle Tournament. Thirteen of them came back home with gold, silver and bronze medals.

Anchor Kings Alex Moseley, McKenzie Cook and Tristen Cook all three finished at the top of their weight classes. Wrestling in the cadet girls 116-124-pound division, Moseley pinned all three of her opponents; her longest fight coming from teammate Mischelle Wells.

After pinning Jaidyn Cordell of the Arctic Warriors in 41 seconds, and Alaska Battle Cat Tatiana Green in just 30 seconds, Moseley needed just over a minute to pin Wells and win the title.

In the junior 185-202-pound division, Tristen Cook picked up a 12-0 technical fall and 8-0 decision before picking up a win by forfeit over teammate Kyle Wells. The injured Wells finished third overall.

Pre bantam Popeye wrestler Kanin Kumfer picked up a silver medal in the 32-38-pound weight class. Kumfer pinned two opponents and picked up a 10-0 technical fall, before getting pinned by Charles Crim of the Arctic Warriors.

Wayne Newman and Seth Inama also earned silver medals. A cadet wrestler in the 115-124-pound division, Newman had three 10-0 technical falls going into his final match. In the end, he came up just short of the win in an 8-12 battle against Avalanche wrestler Theodore Cha.

Anchor King wrestler Saorise Cook competed in both the intermediate 64-65-pound division, as well as the girls intermediate 62-66 class. She finished second in the girls competition and third in the regular intermediate division.

After opening with a loss by pin in the first round, pre bantam Popeye Preston Szymoniak came back to win his next three matches — two of them by pins in less than 40 seconds — and earned a bronze medal. Popeye cadet Mose Hayes and junior Chris Cudaback were joined by bronze medalist Anchor Kings Alysha Nyvall and Mischelle Wells.