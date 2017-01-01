Alaska Women Speak event hosts women writers of Homer

It's no secret that Homer is bursting with talent, but it's always eye-opening when that talent gets together in one place. Such will be the case this Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as Homer writers gather to read, mix and mingle at the Homer Bookstore.

Alaska Women Speak is a nonprofit organization that publishes a quarterly magazine by the same name devoted to the expression of ideas, literature and art.

This week's event will feature Daisy Lee Bitter, Janet Klein, Milli Martin, Brenda Dolma, Kat Anderson and Marianne Schelegelmilch, all of whom have incredible stories to tell.

Bitter, a educator and voracious consumer of knowledge in her own right, taught science in Anchorage for three decades, designing national award-winning education programs here in Homer using that experience. She was also the Alaska Native programs director as well as being inducted into the Alaska Women's Hall of Fame.

Klein has explored Kachemak Bay for close to four decades and since retiring, continues to do so. Her written works of nonfiction focus on the region's cultural and natural history. Most recently, she is taking classes in fiction writing and poetry.

Milli Martin hails from Los Angeles and toured Europe in 1965 before migrating to Alaska the next year. She and her family lived in Texas and Germany before settling in Homer in 1980, building a home on Skyline Drive and "pioneering it." Martin has a long history of serving her community as an elected official and on numerous local organizations. Her love of writing has inspired work on a memoir. Dolma, now a retired educator who occasionally slows down long enough to write more than journal entries, was recently motivated by the Homer Public Library's Big Read to compose a one-act play called "Home Sweet Homer." Kat Anderson is an artist who works in visual and written arts from her base in Homer as well as Ajo, Ariz., and Peuto Penasco, Mexico. Her works include poetry, murals and jewelry. Schelegelmilch is the prolific writer of 10 books published by the Publication Consultants of Anchorage and is best known for the "Feather" series of Alaska-themed mysteries. She created a popular column for the Alaska Nurses Association and is currently working in her preferred genre of fiction on her sixth novel.

All are invited to the reading and discussion afterward.