Aphids frozen out of Homer

When Homer's temperature dove into the teens and single digits last winter, people started counting. Enough cold days and nights in a row, they were told, and the spruce aphid infestation that once again turned Homer's spruce brown might be over.

Last week, Alaska Division of Forestry Area Forester Hans Rinke visited the area with good news. Surveys of trees in Homer and surrounding areas had found no live spruce aphids.

"There might be some aphids on your tomatoes, but not spruce aphids," Rinke joked during a presentation last week.

Spruce aphid damage on the southern Kenai Peninsula started out slowly but after two warm winters, was obvious, especially in the lower elevations where the climate is most mild. Some landowners cut their seemingly dead trees last year, but foresters warned that the trees might still have a chance if they are cared for and haven't sustained complete defoliation.

Rinke said in general, the aphids tend to eat the older needles found in the inner branches of the tree, leaving the nitrogen-rich ends viable for new growth. If that happens, there may be enough needle growth to support the tree's recovery.

"Don't cut your tree down, even if your tree doesn't have a shred of green on it," Rinke said. "Just hang out — give your tree a chance."

Rinke also suggested giving favorite trees some extra TLC, watering them regularly in the dry spring months and mulching with compost or leaves to keep that water from evaporating and provide a little nutrient boost. Diluted fertilizer can also be beneficial, he said.

If the trees do recover, the inside branches aren't likely to regrow needles, however, he said.

Spruce aphids were first found in Southeast Alaska in the 70s and have occasionally flared up in population before a cold winter caused them to subside. They were first seen in Kachemak Bay two summers ago, when trees in Halibut Cove and Seldovia fell prey to the needle-sucking pest.

Two warm winters in a row caused the population to grow exponentially, Rinke said.

"As land managers, now that we know that the spruce aphid is here, when we see a warm winter lining up, we know we'll be needing to deal with spruce aphids," he said.

While there is a chance that some spruce aphids will still be present in the area, the likelihood is the activity will be limited to a portion of a branch instead of whole trees. Some tree owners may see infestations from beetles, such as the spruce bark beetle, and other insects on the weakened trees as well, he said.

Rinke said for the time being tree-owners are advised to wait and see if their tree produces new growth this year. Indications that the tree is dead would include cracked, peeling bark and woodpecker activity. But for the time being, the trees don't pose significant fire danger and are still sturdy enough not to be a risk for toppling. If the trees do, in fact, die, the increased fire risk may come as much from the increase in fine fuels like grasses that were once prevented by the shade of the tree. However, he said, educating yourself about creating defensible space around your home is always a good idea.

For more information regarding spruce aphids and other questions about forestry on your property, contact John Winters, stewardship forester for the Alaska Division of Forestry, at 235-7841, or visit the Homer Field office at 2155 Kachemak Drive in Homer.