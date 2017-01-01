Community news

Homer Flex sponsors free showing of "Screenagers" today

Tired of watching your kids scroll through life with their rapid-fire thumbs and six-second attention span? After seeing it with her own kids, physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston learned the average kid spends 6.5 hours a day looking at screens.

Ruston's 60-minute movie probes into the corners of family life to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction.

Through stories and surprising insights from authors, psychologists and brain scientists, "Screenagers" reveals how tech time impacts kids' development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

The movie will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and a student-led discussion will follow the screening. For more information on the movie, go to www.screenagersmovie.com.

Push your limits with 'Thunderstruck' book discussion

Ever wonder how the concept of "wireless" came about? Tonight (April 27), Terry Rensel from KBBI will talk about radio technology and help lead the book discussion on Erik Larson's "Thunderstruck."

Can you imagine living in the moment of history when wireless made it possible to communicate across the ocean? In a gripping mystery, Larson covers a lot of ground on how ideas manifest into reality, and how the impossible becomes possible.

The discussion gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Homer Public Library. For more information, or to register, call 235-3180.

Hey kids — clear your schedules

If you're a kid in Homer, you've got a busy weekend ahead.

As part of the Week of The Young Child, the Homer Bookstore kicks off the festivities tomorrow (Friday, April 28) with a bit of sidewalk chalk drawing. Come to the bookstore at 10:30 a.m., and throw down your best chalk creation on the concrete. For more information, contact Jenny at homerbookstore@ak.net or 235-7496.

Paul Banks Elementary steps into the young child spotlight next with a Friday summer activities fair from 5-7 p.m. This annual, free community-wide event offers parents and families a one-stop shopping opportunity for kids' summer activities planning. Be sure to check out all the sports, dance, theater, science — and everything in between. For more information, contact Sarah Richardson at sarahinhomer@gmail.com or 299-5909.

Wait — there's more; and it's still only Friday!

Head to the Homer High School Mariner Theater at 7 p.m. for the 2017 Jubilee Youth Performing Arts Show. The one-hour event acts as an annual showcase of Homer's youth talent.

If you still have any energy left on Saturday — (you're a kid, of course you'll have energy left) — check out this year's Safe and Healthy Kids Fair. It starts at the high school at 10 a.m., runs until 2 p.m., and is completely free.

Can't beat Alaska beer and Kachemak Bay oysters!

Come sample beer and wine from Alaska breweries, and enjoy high-quality Alaska oysters at the Kachemak Shellfish Growers' May 6 Beer and Oyster Fest from 4-9 p.m. on the Homer Spit. Oysters thrive in the clean salt water of Alaska's coastline because the water is so cold, they don't reproduce. This makes for a high-quality, half-shell oyster.

Enjoy four, 4-ounce pours for $10, or eight 4-ounce pours and two oysters for $20.

Sponsored by Grace Ridge Brewing, the event is a fundraiser for Homer Hockey Association and Kevin Bell Arena.