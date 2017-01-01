As the planet becomes both smaller and more complex, we need a vibrant cultural scene; one that will inspire us to understand who we are and how we got here — and one that will help us connect our community members, our youth, our teachers, our artists, our visitors, our businesses, our government and our nonprofits as partners in a complicated world.

Funding is helping us build and connect communities through culture in Homer. It is helping to build networks, sharpen vision, inform planning and inspire design.

It's important work. We are grateful to our city staff, our community's volunteers on the city council, at the Homer Foundation and in each of our local arts, education, recreation and culture organizations that support this work. The city of Homer grants program through the Homer Foundation is a model for other communities across Alaska.

Concerns about the climate change and cultural survival have shifted Alaska's place from the fringe to the center of global conversations. At the same time, we face tremendous budgetary challenges. Consider Iceland an example of how an arctic nation recently emerged from fiscal crisis to solvency with culture at the center of its strategy.

Over the financial crisis in 2008 that hit Iceland severely, the government continued to boost contributions to independent cultural projects. It was a highly adept and flexible blend of public/private involvement, but without the state ever stepping back from its managing role in culture and education.

Iceland spent 3.8 percent of its GDP on culture and education — more than twice the other leading European nations — and it has emerged stronger for it. Alaska should follow this example?

There has never been a more important time to invest in culture. The budget for the National Endowment for the Arts represents 0.004 percent of the overall federal budget — or only 46 cents per American, per year.

Yet, like city support, nonprofits leverage this government support 10 times over in private grants and contributions. Cutting out these grants would be virtually ineffectual to government.

Meanwhile, these grant programs empower nonprofits to do important work, essential to our missions. Think of it as baking soda; a small but absolutely critical catalyst in our recipe for leavening core programs and community vibrancy.

We are working together to make Homer a strong, healthy community and a great place to live. Let's continue this partnership to the best of our ability.

Asia Freeman is the artistic director of the Bunnell Street Arts Center.