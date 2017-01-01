Council digs into property assessment debate

A proposed resolution calling for review and explanation from the Kenai Peninsula Borough regarding its recent property tax assessments was voted down in a 3-3 tie Monday night after borough Mayor Mike Navarre spoke at length about the contentions assessments.

The original resolution, crafted by council members Tom Stroozas, Shelly Erickson and Heath Smith, called for the recent tax assessments to be declared "unfair in relationship to other borough communities" and requested that the assessments be "invalidated until a new tax model can be fairly implemented borough-wide."

When 2017 property tax assessments came out this spring, many Homer residents saw significant increases, especially for those with view properties. Outside the city of Homer, those with natural gas saw increases in value as well, though those inside the city realized those increases in 2016. In addition, the southern Kenai Peninsula was surveyed last summer for the first time in more than five years, and any new improvements were incorporated into the property values. Lastly, the borough began using a new model to assign value to various elements of the property in an effort to reach something close to the true value of the property.

But many contested the borough's figures, saying the figures didn't represent fair market value. Some said their property doubled in value while neighboring properties with similar features didn't. The borough fielded hundreds of appeals, a record number, Navarre said. Many are being dealt with informally as assessors discuss property features, while others will be handled in a formal appeal hearing likely to be held in Homer.

Navarre informed the council, however, that throwing the current assessments out and starting over wasn't possible because of deadlines set by the state to assess all property values by June 1.

"There is no ability for us to toss everything out and start over, Navarre said. "It has to be based on data and we used the best data we had even if it is somewhat limited."

A large part of the problem, Navarre noted, is that Alaska is a nondisclosure state, meaning that realtors do not share information about the prices property is being sold for to the local governments. Because of that, many properties are assessed far below what the appraised value would be, something that results in few disputes, Navarre noted.

"There is no question that the valuation in Homer will take some adjusting over time," Navarre said. "We have the goal of treating everyone as fairly as possible."

Several of the council members were disturbed by the fact that the new model for valuing property was applied to Homer first without it being used on the rest of the peninsula.

"I challenge the model," Smith said. "You need to show me that the model is correct. I shouldn't have to prove it to you."

Navarre said unless the state assessing authority finds an error in the way assessments were performed, the borough must use the information it now has. He said part of the reason for the large number of appeals, which still only represent 6 percent of the landowners in the area, may be because some used social media to "hype up" the issue.

"It has been my observation for a number of years that raw land values were undervalued," Navarre said. "Most realtors would probably agree with that."

When the resolution came up for consideration, Smith offered an amendment declaring the assessments of 2017 to be unsubstantiated and requesting that the borough produce proof that the new model works.

The amendment passed but the amended resolution failed to pass with Council members David Lewis, Donna Aderhold and Catriona Reynolds voting against it. Mayor Bryan Zak broke the tie vote by voting it down.

In other news, the council:

• Discussed an ordinance poised to give those facing a board of adjustment hearing the option of using a hearing officer instead of seeking a verdict from the board. City Attorney Holly Wells said, however, that the ordinance needed more work to define under what circumstances the option to use a hearing officer would come into play. Also in question was when the option for the choice would be given. The ordinance was postponed until the council could hold a worksession on the issue this summer.

• Passed a resolution amending the Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails Program Policy Manual to add sections for project eligibility and funding for sidewalks as well as other options.

• Voted down a proposed ordinance allowing temporary auto sales in the Marine Industrial District.

• Honored Police Officer Larry Baxter with a promotion ceremony to his new position as Investigations Sergeant for the city.