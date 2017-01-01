KBBI membership drive this Friday, Saturday

It's that time again, KBBI listeners. If you have not donated to your public radio station in awhile, we ask you to take a minute and support the news, information and entertainment you hear every day. You don't have to wait until this weekend to stop by, we love seeing you here at 3913 Kachemak Way in downtown Homer. You can also donate online at www.kbbi.org/support.

Thank you for your trust and support. It's not just your radio station that benefits, it's your entire community! And remember: everyone who donates this month is eligible to pick up a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution here at the station.

Learn to care for your trees

Register by May 1 for a tree-planting and tree-care class offered by the Cooperative Extension office at Kachemak Bay Campus on May 5. Extension agent Casey Matney will cover soil preparation, tree placement, planting depth, watering and more. The class starts at 6:30 p.m., and advanced registration is required by May 1 at KBC or online. The cost is $25.

Keep your Thursdays thriving

Head over to SVT Health and Wellness today (Thursday, April 27), for a presentation by Locally Grown Foods enthusiasts Robbi Mixon and Tonda Allred on easy online ordering with the food hub and Azurestandard.com. Learn how to connect to the goods grown and harvested by local farmers, shellfish growers, fisherman and artisans. Discover how to order organic bulk foods through a local co-op in Homer.

For more information, please call 907-226-2228.

Kalugin is finalist in 'Caring for the Kenai'

Giorgy Kalugin of Voznesenka was a finalist in this year's 27th-annual Caring for the Kenai competition. Kalugin researched a way to deploy lady bugs to kill the aphid outbreak on the southern peninsula, and picked up $400 for his efforts.

The CFK essay prompt challenges high school students to respond to the question: What can I do, invent or create to better care for the environment of the Kenai Peninsula or improve the area's preparedness for natural disaster.

What a mess!

No stats yet on just how many pounds of trash and recyclables Homer Clean-Up Day participants collected on Earth Day. We do, however, have all the prize winners — and that's almost as good.

Troop 365 Boy Scouts took first place in the group/nonprofit division, followed by Heartbeat of Homer. Karen West took first in the individual competition, with Douglas Wreen finishing second.

This year, the Bowman and Gustafson families took the top two spots for most recyclables, while Diane, Jenny and Henry Lemieux Pietrowski won among participating families. The Williams family finished second.