Homer girls' and boys' soccer teams fall at home

After beating the Soldotna Stars last week — the first time in more than 10 years for the Lady Mariners — both Homer girls' and boys' soccer teams fell at home to the Kenai Kardinals on Saturday.

The Lady Mariners edged SoHi 2-1 earlier last week, while the Homer boys also picked up a close 4-3 win over the Stars.

The teams returned to their home field on Saturday, with the girls falling 0-3, and the boys 0-4 in Northern Lights Conference Southern Division action. The Mariner boys are now 3-1 overall, while the girls are 1-4.

Homer teams host Nikiski today (Thursday, April 27), with the Lady Mariner varsity game getting underway at 4 p.m. The boys' game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Ketchikan comes to town Friday, with a varsity boys game scheduled at 4 p.m. The varsity girls game against Ketchikan will be a scrimmage; it starts at 6 p.m.