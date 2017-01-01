The Scientific Method is defined as a method of research in which a problem is identified, relevant data are gathered, a hypothesis is formulated from these data, and the hypothesis is empirically tested.

This unbiased scientific method has led us into a world very different from that of our ancient ancestors — a world of technology, advanced medicine, and rich understanding of our natural environment, into the micro-cosmos and beyond the stars into the macro-cosmos.

We live in a time when any third grade child can explain how tides work, how our celestial bodies orbit one another within our solar system, and what a cell is. Profound stuff.

The same painstaking and unbiased research, observation, and hypothesis testing, which has led to launching humans into orbit or curing disease, has gone into studying our climate. The consensus is that humans and our combustion of fossil fuels are contributing to rapid global warming.

Here is what the scientists who study the issue know about Alaska's climate: since the 1960s, Alaska has warmed 3 degrees, which is more than twice as much as the rest of the United States. Our Alaska winters have warmed a whopping 6 degrees over the same time period.

We don't need a climatologist, however, to tell us this. Alaskans know climate change because we see and experience it. In this instance, our intuition and scientific consensus are march-step in line.

Last Saturday — Earth Day — Homer audiences were regaled with stories from the award winning Alaskan author, Seth Kantner, who has live more than 50 years above the Arctic Circle. Seth's life on the country and his beautiful photographs told stories of this rapid climate change. For many Alaskans, there is no better insurance policy than access to wild food, and for folks like Seth these changes are unnerving. Without lichen, caribou do not have food and without caribou many Alaskans starve out.

The same audience heard from two other presenters, one a scientist and another a musician come climate activist: Bretwood (Hig) Higman and Libby Roderick. These two spoke about solutions to combat against this threat to our food, our culture, and our home. It is time for all hands on deck and thankfully there are tools for us to grab ahold of.

By all measure, last Saturday was a day of amazing attainment for our cosmic hamlet by the sea. It was a day of community, of action, art, conversation, marches, e-waste recycling, entertainment and education. Earth Day is a 47-year-old tradition. The significance and importance of such an event is more important than ever.

Kachemak Bay Conservation Society called upon Homer to participate in Earth Day, to contribute, attend, and engage. We are pleased beyond measure by the response and have many to thank. We thank the artists who poured over their climate change stories and created works of compelling and reflective beauty.

We thank the gardeners, and individuals who fed several hundred people with enough left over to donate to the food pantry; and to the presenters who wowed, entertained, and educated us. We thank you. We thank Madz, who filled the air with her sweet musical compositions. We thank the teachers who worked with their students on their art, their process of discovery and for being the most important line of defense against apathy and ignorance.

Thank you Two Sisters and the Bagel Shop. We thank the organizations that contributed to the day and its success — Kachemak Bay Research Reserve, Homer March For Science, Cook Inletkeeper, and Ground Truth Trekking. And lastly, we thank the nearly three hundred people who attended.

Attending Earth Day, however, is not enough. The problem has been identified and solutions presented. It's time that we come together as Alaskans to fight climate change, defend our way of life and embolden the industries of the future.

For more information visit: AlaskansKnowClimateChange. Com.