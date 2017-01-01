Homer teen strives to learn and share

Homer High School junior, Landon Bunting considers his greatest strength to be how hard he will push himself when he wants to learn something new.

"I really like learning about the world and being involved in activities where I can experience new things," he said.

Bunting also enjoys sharing his knowledge with others, and he does so through the numerous creative outlets he is involved in, including the arts, nature and science and technology.

Bunting loves acting and began performing with Pier One Theater when he was five years old. Now a junior, he has worked his way through the performance ranks from acting to directing. This year, he has the opportunity to co-direct the Pier One Youth-Teen Theater Camps with a college student. As much as he finds being on stage fun, he shared that working behind the scenes is equally satisfying.

"Being behind the stage has allowed me to teach what I've learned through the years to others," he said.

This year, Bunting will perform in The Drunkard, Chicago and Jesus Christ Superstar.

"Working with Mark Robinson, Lance Peterson, the Norton Family and other amazing performers in Homer is a real honor," he shared. "We are really fortunate to have Pier One Theater and the Homer Council on the Arts supporting youth."

Bunting has been involved in the high school's debate, drama, and forensics (DDF) team since his freshman year, competing with other teams around the state.

"I've tried public speaking and debate, but I prefer acting," he said. "In DDF, pieces are performed within defined parameters and you are limited by space, time, and set protocols for each type of acting piece. Judges are observant of the minor details and their criteria is more strict than that of a typical audience."

Bunting is especially fond of the creativity that pantomime provides. Last year, he took third place in state in pantomime and this year, he took second in state, placed first in all regional tournaments and qualified for the national competition.

"In pantomime, you create your own story, but you can't speak or make sounds," he said. "The story has to be shared through gestures and facial expressions within an eight-minute time frame. You have to be really clear on your emotions, object placement and the character you're delivering so the audience can understand the performance."

As much as he enjoys being on stage, Bunting also enjoys being out in nature. He is especially passionate about birding. Four years ago, he and his brother, Nolan started Homer's first youth birding group, of which he is now president. Bunting also created a video to teach others how to become involved in Homer's birding community. The youth birding group sponsors activities in conjunction with the Kachemak Bay Birding group and participates with the shorebird monitoring program.

"We spot and count the number of shorebirds at Beluga Slough," he shared. "This allows us to see what birds are coming in and what patterns they have year after year. It is amazing to be part of a national and international data-collecting program — it teaches so much about the interconnection between nature, habitats and humans."

Buntings other interests include science and engineering. For the past two years, he has participated in the National Ocean Sciences Bowl, an academic competition for high school students that focuses on ocean-related topics.

"I've learned a lot about ocean science, including oceanography, biology, geography of the ocean and current events relating to the ocean," he said.

Last year, his team took first place for the remotely operated vehicle they created. It had to be designed quickly and programmed to complete a variety of tasks. Since then, Bunting has been involved in using robotics to observe the creatures in Kachemak Bay through the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies.

With everything he is involved in, Bunting's main passion is engineering.

"Engineering feeds my desire to see how objects function and then how to make them more efficiently," he shared.

Last year, he attended EPIC (Engineering Possibilities in College), a weeklong camp at California Polytechnic State.

"Each day, we worked in a different field of engineering — electrical, mechanical, biological, aerospace and chemical engineering," he said. "This allowed me to see what each field is like."

Bunting hopes to integrate his interests in marine biology, ornithology and chemistry to contribute to scientific studies that focus on the natural environment.

Of the numerous role models and people he admires that have helped to shape his life, Bunting is especially fond of his brother, Nolan.

"Having Nolan as a brother has been a phenomenal experience," he said. "We have unique differences in our personalities that complement each other and we have different paths, different opinions, but we always learn from each other. We push each other forward and expand our individual boundaries."

Equal to his love of learning is Bunting's love for sharing his passions and knowledge and he is happy to be a Homer-grown kid.

"I think there are so many opportunities in Homer that have allowed youth to expand their knowledge," he said. "I think it's really important that youth continue to have these opportunities so they can learn and so they can teach others too."