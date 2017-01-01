Letters to the Editor

Grants for nonprofits

Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club invites you to apply for a mini grant that we are offering to a few local entities.

These are for local projects that will benefit the community and or its children, and will range in amounts up to $1,000, depending on the scope of the project, value to the greater Homer area and availability of funds. We are especially interested in projects where our members can also be involved.

Please email Milli Martin at millimom@xyz.net for application forms. These must be completed and returned before April 28.

Milli Martin

Debris on beaches

I recently read the article "Tons of trash from across ocean is fouling Alaska national park beaches." Here are my thoughts on the subject, which are that there have to be more that the people of Alaska can do to help keep the national park beaches clean.

We need to make the public more aware of this problem. The debris on the park beaches would grab people's attention, but they will only become interested in keeping the beaches clean if we try to make them aware of this problem. We can try to clean up this debris once a year if we try to gather up enough people to help us. And if you do this it would be easier to keep it clean year by year. Even if it's not that easy we still have to try.

The beaches are very important to all of Alaska. People go to these beaches to fish. There are also many animals who live in on the beach. Their homes are on the beaches where the trash lies and many animals can suffocate from eating food wrappings or getting plastic rings around their neck. It is important to pick up trash on the beach and not leave your trash laying around.

Lauryn Nanouk Jones