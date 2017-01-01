Safe and Healthy Kids Fair comes to Homer High Saturday

The annual Safe and Healthy Kids Fair is this Saturday. It runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Homer High School.

And it's free!

Back in my day, we didn't have health fairs. Kids had to fend for themselves in a sugary sea of Giant SweeTarts, Pixy Sticks and Super Sugar Crisp cereal. It was brutal.

"Safe" meant not standing up in the back of your uncle's pick-up truck at 40 miles per hour.

And "healthy" — well healthy wasn't really in our vocabulary much back then. If you ate granola and went jogging, you were pretty much considered a hardcore health nut.

Times have changed

Now, getting healthy messages to children can be both fun and effective, thanks to people with incredible ideas and a tireless work ethic.

The fair offers more than 30 booths and stations, with several hands-on activities and demonstrations including a hand-washing station, teddy bear clinic, face painting, hearing tests, water safety and more.

A bike rodeo in the school parking lot runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids can bring their bikes for a free inspection to get ready for safe summer fun. Helmets are required and are available for purchase on site. Free test rides on the drunk-driving simulator ATV cart are offered throughout the day as well?

Again this year, teens can get away from parents and younger siblings in the "Teen Room." It's a space where teens can hang out with friends, enjoy presentations throughout the day and learn a little bit about safety and wellness. All teens who visit the room will be entered into a drawing for a mountain bike and tablet.

A number of programs offer parents an opportunity to sign their kids up for various summer activities and sports. Door prizes are given away throughout the fair, including a 1:30 p.m. grand prize giveaway of bicycles and a tricycle.

Food will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the Safe and Healthy Kids Coalition. This local group of concerned agencies is working toward safe and healthy youth and injury prevention.