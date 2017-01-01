Sports Briefs

Time to start hitting the pavement

Kachemak Bay Running Club is hosting a FREE 21k, half-marathon this Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Also sponsored by Grace Ridge Brewing, Inc., the marathon course goes from Grace Ridge to the end of the Spit — and back. (Plus a couple extra miles added on.)

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with walkers hitting the course at 9 a.m., and runners following at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out the Kachemak Bay Running Club Facebook page, or go to kachemakbayrunningclub.org

Cole earns award, scholarship for basketball

Homer High School Lady Mariner Alissa Cole earned the PGC (Point Guard College) Heart of a Champion Award and Scholarship for basketball for the 2017 season. The award is presented by the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches.

Trail conditions in Kachemak Bay State Park

• Snow levels are 500 feet. Trail locations are obscured in alpine areas.

• Trails in the park are rough, with steep grades and sometimes only marked routes. Add one-third to your average hiking time.

• Grewingk Creek Tram is open and upgraded. It is still difficult to use, and a minimum of two people is suggested. Gloves are recommended.

• Use caution when climbing to the summit of Poot Peak; rock near the top is very unstable.

• The north route of the Poot Peak trail is no longer maintained, and may be brushy, with possible fallen trees across the trail.

• Expect ATV traffic along Glacier Lake Trail May 25-26, and May 31-June 1 as trail construction crews move gear and equipment for the Saddle Trail Project over the summer. The Saddle re-route project starts in late May and is expected to continue through the end of August. The existing trail will be open for public use, and no delays are anticipated. For more information, contact Eric Clarke at 399-2054.

• A private party will occupy Kachemak Crack and the Left Beach campsite May 26-29.

• Practice LEAVE NO TRACE etiquette. Pack out what you pack in.

• Report any problems or concerns to the Park Ranger at 235-7024 or 262-5581.

Trails Cleared of Deadfall: Saddle, Glacier Lake, Grewingk Tram Spur

Trails Not Cleared: China Poot Lake, Estuary, South Route of Poot Peak, Coalition, Moose Valley, Lagoon, Goat Rope, Alpine Ridge, Blue Ice, Emerald Lake Loop, Mallard/Emerald Connection, Mallard Bay, Woznesenski River, Sadie Knob, Grace Ridge, Tutka lake and Tutka-Jakolof.

Alaska USA state tournament set for April 27-28

Some of the state's top wrestlers will put their talents on display this weekend when the 2017 Alaska USA State Wrestling Championships get underway at the Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla. The tournament will be held on April 27-28.

More than a few rural grapplers will be participating in the event. The Bethel Wrestling Club will be sending one of the largest teams to the meet with 56 wrestlers signed to compete.