Sullivan fields questions from concerned crowd

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan faced a tough crowd Friday of around 70 Homer area residents who questioned his stance on supporting cabinet appointments and policies that they say will not benefit Alaskans.

Sullivan visited Homer with two days notice, holding his presentation at the Homer Harbormaster's Office on the end of the Homer Spit where he discussed his efforts of late, including efforts to deal with and fund cleanup of ocean debris as well as his support for military and U.S. Coast Guard funding in Alaska. He said he had pushed for more support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and said he was hoping to breath new life into a bill that stalled in the House last year that would provide legal services for women who are survivors of domestic violence.

Sullivan criticized the Obama administration for not doing more to encourage growth of the economy, a stance former Mayor Jack Cushing found fault with. As one raised by a Marine Corps family, Cushing said he was taught not to blame the other guy.

"Personally, I thought Obama did a very good job in most everything he did," Cushing said. "Particularly now that we're not politicking anymore, it's not the other guy's fault. ... Everybody sees through that. I encourage everybody to just pick up and go forward."

Sullivan said he was pushing hard for more money for rehabilitation facilities in Alaska to deal with the opioid and heroine epidemic that has swept through Alaska and other parts of the nation.

"There are communities in the Lower 48 that have been destroyed by this," he said, noting that a recent summit organized on the issue drew participation from 500 Alaskans. "To be honest, I think it's gotten worse in Alaska since that time. My view is we've got to do way more on funding for recovery centers, which we don't have a lot of in Alaska."

But Ginny Espenshade, who is involved in the needle exchange program in Homer, said many features of the Affordable Care Act were helpful to the population that was battling substance addiction and asked if Sullivan would pledge to maintain features in any new health care plan proposal.

Sullivan countered that many parts of the proposed revamping of the Affordable Care Act maintained important features such as allowances for preexisting conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance plan until age 26. But Medicade expansion, a key part of the Obamacare plan, was scheduled to sunset the "generous" 90/10 federal match in 2020 for those who had stayed on Medicare.

Several in the audience, including fisherman Don Lane, said the Affordable Care Act had been a "game-changer" for them, despite the criticisms of some.

"I'm one of thousands of Alaskans where the Affordable Care Act was working for my small business and was enabling me to continue to work to grow my small business," said Dylan Weiser, adding that he hoped Sullivan thought of him and others who benefited greatly under the plan.

Sullivan said he'd met with more than 1,000 people across Alaska to talk about health care and had also heard from many small business owners who said it was literally putting them out of business.

Others pressed Sullivan on the issue of climate change, and his vote to support the appointment of Scott Pruitt, who has said he rejects the scientific consensus on climate change, saying he questions whether carbon dioxide is the primary contributor to global warming.

"I'm really concerned that you voted for Scott Pruitt," said Scott Simmons. "You want to clean up trash but you don't want to address ocean acidification? Cleaning up trash is one thing but let's look at the bigger picture."

Sullivan defended his vote for Pruitt despite boos from the audience, saying the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped the rule of the law with its policies in many cases during the past administration.

The question-and-answer period closed with former Alaska lawmaker and fisheries lobbyist Clem Tillion, who told Sullivan he had concerns with the current administration's war on regulations.

"Commercial fisheries live on regulation," Tillion said, siting the near-calamitous freeze on regulations that nearly closed down the halibut fishery. He applauded Sullivan's effort to get that fishery opened back up quickly, but said the current move against regulations could do harm. He also advised that no changes were needed to the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.

"We're not hurt," Tillion said. "Do no harm."