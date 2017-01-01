City Council opts to fight legal challenge against recall election

The three council members not named in legal challenge against the city of Homer met in executive session Tuesday and decided to proceed with a legal defense against allegations that the city violated the First Amendment rights of three council members by approving a petition for recall.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska has filed suit against the city on behalf of Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, all of whom are facing a recall election following a resolution introduced by the council members which some said initially intended to make Homer a sanctuary city. But the resolution that was eventually introduced removed most of the politically-charged verbage and called simply for a statement of support for inclusion of all people. It was voted down, but not before 100s turned out to testify against what they claimed was a breach of duty by council members wanting to take a stance against the policies of the current president. A petition was quickly requested for a recall election, and submitted to the city clerk several weeks later, citing the "inclusion" resolution as well as another resolution passed by the council affirming support for the Standing Rock Lakota Tribe in its opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline.

The clerk, with the support of the city's legal council, then deemed the petition sufficient to proceed with a recall election on June 13 on the grounds that several of the petitioners' claims, such as that the city council members failed to act impartially and committed misconduct in office were ill-defined by Alaska case law. In the absence of concrete definitions for the terms, the city attorney advised the clerk to rule liberally in favor of certification, stating that certification of the petition for a recall election was not a ruling on the truth of falsity of the petition allegations. The voters, City Clerk Jo Johnson wrote in a memo, were talked with determining that.

The ACLU, however, disagreed, and filed a lawsuit last week stating that the council members first amendment rights to freedom of speech were being violated by the recall election. The union contends that the city council members were within their rights to discuss their views on both local and national policies.

City Attorney Holly Wells said she intended to work quickly to create a defense so the case could move forward in advance of the election in June, and noted that the council members who did not have a conflict of interest in the case should expect to meet soon to discuss the financial aspects of the case, including the liability the city will have to pay the ACLU's lawyer bills, should the city lose the case.