For 80-year-old Milli Martin, life is one big adventure

In 1965, at the encouragement of her father, 28-year-old Milli Martin left her home in California, flew to Europe, bought a Volkswagen Squareback and spent eight months visiting eight different countries and logging 18,000 miles.

"I went to Europe to see the museums and cathedrals and to meet my relatives in Germany," she shared. "I lived in the Squareback and was alone most of the time, but met wonderful people. In Czechoslovakia, the people were so friendly. Yugoslavia was a beautiful country, but twice I feared for my life - when a man tried to pick me up and when kids tried to stop my car so they could break in. One foot on gas, one on brake and pray — I made it."

The following year, Martin boarded another flight, this time heading to Alaska. Martin was moving to Anchorage to work at the new Sears department store.

"It was an Alaska Airlines flight, the planes and stewardesses were decked out in gay 90s motif and the pilots made announcements quoting from Robert Service," she shared. "You knew you were going somewhere special."

Martin married an officer in the Air Force and worked in the customer service department at Sears until 1968, when their son, David was born. A year later, their son, Rick was born and the family transferred to Texas. The week before they left Alaska, they drove to Homer, a place they had visited often and loved.

"We put an offer on 40 acres of property that was part of a homestead off Skyline Drive and left for Texas," she said.

To their surprise and delight, homesteader Bill Fletcher sold them 80 acres. When the family returned to Alaska in 1980, they began the process of building their Homer homesite on raw land.

"We did most work by hand, hauling loads of gravel from Anchor Point for the driveway and trailer pad," she said. "Bill Fry drilled our well, we hand dug the septic system, finishing at freeze up and Ray Bellamy pulled the trailer in with his farm cat and would only take a cup of coffee as payment."

They cut and peeled trees to build their log house, beginning construction on July 4, 1983 and moving in a year and a half later.

In 1982, eager to put down roots, Martin ran for the school board while lobbying for the High School Bond.

"The pool at the high school was falling apart, we didn't have an auditorium or shop and the kids were outgrowing the school," she said. "Wayne Kessler, Keith Wise and I, all from Homer, made it onto the school board. Our voices were heard and the high school was built."

Martin served on the Kenai Peninsula Board of Education for six years, president her final year. Through the years, she has served on the Kenai Peninsula College Advisory Council, KBBI's Board of Directors, the city of Homer's Park and Recreation Commission, the Borough Assembly and the Homer Electric Association Long Line Extension Committee.

In 1992, she was honored as Homer's Citizen of the Year. Today, she is active with the Kachemak Bay Rotary, the Kachemak Emergency Service Area Board, is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teachers organization, is active in Faith Lutheran church and volunteers at the Homer Chamber of Commerce.

When she's not volunteering her time, Martin loves to be out in nature, skiing, hiking, riding horses, gardening and exploring. Last, year, the then 79-year-old and two friends spent three days pack rafting the Kaguyak Crater Lake in Katmai National Park.

"This trip was a once in a lifetime experience — paddling the 1.5 mile long lake, passing puffs of sulfur, hiking the walls and seeing bear tracks," she said.

This year, they will pack raft to the Four Peaks Glacier in Katmai.

The Friends of the Homer Public Library recently recognized Martin with their Lifelong Learner award. She loves to read and still has the books her grandfather gave her in 1939.

"They are in German and I treasure them," she said.

Martin also likes to write and is part of a local writer's group. For three years, she has been writing her father's story and is now working on her own.

"I want to write about how I came to Alaska, my impressions at that time and my family's pioneering '80s-style story," she said.

Martin shared that during her 37 years living in Homer, she has witnessed many joys and challenges within the community.

"I've seen all sorts of crazy things in Homer, but this city council member recall is the most drastic thing, the most divisive," she said. "I see Homer as a very close-knit community that warmly welcomes newcomers. I marvel at how we gather around to help those in need."

Martin just celebrated her 80th birthday and looks forward to more adventures.

"As long as I can manage to stay active, that's important," she said. "I'm content with myself and where I'm at. It's been fun. It's been a wonderful life."