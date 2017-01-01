Rid your home of hazardous waste

The Homer Transfer Facility will host a hazardous waste disposal event this Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is for households and small businesses. Disposal is free to households, but fees will be charged to commercial disposers. All businesses are required to pre-register with NRC Alaska, and only households with more than 55 gallons of waste must pre-register.

For more information, contact NRC Alaska at (877) 375-5040 or Kenai Peninsula Borough Solid Waste Dept (907) 262-9667

WHE's Larrivee chosen as 'Teacher of Excellence?

West Homer Elementary's Barbara Larrivee was named one of 29 Alaska BP Teachers of Excellence for 2017. The program honors K-12 teachers from all school districts statewide, and since its inception in 1995, BP has recognized nearly 750 teachers for their dedication to teaching and inspiring students. This year, the program attracted 1,000 nominations. Each teacher received a $500 gift card and a $500 matching grant to their school.

Agencies to host listening session in Homer

Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack and Fish and Game Commissioner Sam Cotten will host a public listening session in Homer on Monday, May 15, regarding net pen aquaculture development in Tutka Bay. The meeting will include an update on the planning process underway for the Kachemak Bay State Park and State Wilderness Park.

The meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Oceans and Islands Visitor Center. For more information, contact Elizabeth Bluemink at 269-8434 or elizabeth.bluemink@alaska.gov; or Abby Fredrick, 465-6141, abby.fredrick@alaska.go?

Free speech and swallowing screenings offered in May

South Peninsula Hospital's Rehabilitation Department is offering free speech and swallowing screenings throughout the month of May in recognition of Better Hearing and Speech Month.

Susan Cates-Blackmon, M.Ed., CCC-SLP, offers screenings for speech, language, swallowing, voice, resonance, or cognitive communication. This 15-minute exercise is perfect for adults, children and their caregivers who have concerns about a potential speech or swallowing issues. Whether looking for reassurance or referral for further investigation about your concerns, this brief screening could help identify or resolve problems affecting speech or swallowing? Call the hospital's rehabilitation department at 235-0370 to arrange your free appointment.

Live your best life with chronic illness

If you, or a loved one, live with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, or any other neurological condition, join a free, multi-faceted event on Thursday, May 11 at Homer Council on the Arts.

Hear from MS specialist Antonia Fiflis-Fowler, LPT, MSCS, who will provide a brief explanation of MS and Parkinson's, how they affect our bodies, discuss latest treatment options and answer questions from attendees.

Local exercise instructors Tela Bacher and Devony Lehner with the T.R.A.I.L.S. program at the Independent Living Center will speak about recreational opportunities in the area, making trail systems more accessible and introducing some of the outdoor adaptive equipment available from their facility.

Dotti Harness-Foster will instruct a mini 15-minute body movement class designed to improve movement, flexibility and stability in adults experiencing mobility challenges.

Family members, caregivers and clinicians are welcome and complimentary snacks will be provided. The event is scheduled to run from 3-4:30 p.m., but time will also be set aside for those interested in starting an MS support group.

The event is free, but pre-registration requested is at 907.929.2567 or antonia@alaskamscenter.org.