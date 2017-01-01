Homer man crashes Crown Victoria into line of cars stopped by troopers

A Homer man allegedly endangered lives last week when he raced from Alaska State Troopers in Turnagain Pass of the Seward Highway.

Alaska State Troopers tried to stop Reily Arambul, 21, for a moving violation near Mile 55 of the Seward Highway headed northbound on Sunday around 3 p.m. but Arambul allegedly sped away in the orange 2005 Ford Crown Victoria he was driving.

A vehicle pursuit ensued for nearly 20 miles before troopers ahead of the pursuit deployed spike strips in an attempt to end the chase. When Arambul got to the spike strip, he swerved to try to avoid it, losing control of his car and striking the guardrail before striking a stationary vehicle stopped by troopers.

The black Dodge Durango in turn hit a white 2013 Ford pickup, causing damage to both vehicles as well as the suspect's vehicle. No one was injured in the collisions.

Arambul then fled southbound, on the Seward Highway, still pursued by troopers. At Mile 62 of the Seward Highway, the vehicle was disabled and the driver attempted to flee on foot from the scene, but was apprehended by pursuing troopers.

Arambul was arrested for an outstanding warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of third-degree misconduct. He was further charged with drug-related driving under the influence, four counts of third-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and no vehicle insurance. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded and his vehicle impounded from the scene.

Arambul was arrested last May after he fired a shotgun into the door of an acquaintance's car parked near the Karen Hornaday Park playground, missing two occupants of the vehicle as well as children playing nearby on the playground. At the time he was charged with third-degree assault with a deadly weapon as well as charges relating to misconduct involving a controlled substance, methamphetamines.

Court records show, however, that the case moved slowly through the judicial process with an eventual guilty plea by Arambul to a third-degree misconduct charge in February.