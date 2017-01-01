KBBI hires new reporter

After spending his first year reporting in Alaska at KSTK in Wrangell, Aaron Bolton joins KBBI as new reporter/host on May 8. Bolton graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2015 with a degree in journalism. Prior to Alaska, he reported for Radio K in Minneapolis, and spent his free time going to local concerts and promoting shows and music festivals.

Meanwhile, former KBBI news reported Aaron Selbig, who now works for Interlochen Public Radio in Northern Michigan, won an Edgar R. Murrow award for a story he wrote on slashing budgets and how they lessen independence for the developmentally disabled.