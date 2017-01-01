City council briefed on childcare needs

Survey indicates Homer parents need after-school care for more than 160 children when new school schedule starts in fall

Efforts to open a Boys and Girls Club at Paul Banks Elementary School came to a halt when survey results indicated the number of students needing after-school child care next fall due to earlier release times for elementary school students far exceeded the capacity of the K-2 school.

Eric Pederson, principal of Paul Banks Elementary School, told the Homer City Council on Monday that his school couldn't accommodate an after-school Boys and Girls Club program for that many students without taking needed space away from his teachers.

"I would have to displace my teachers - I would have to kick them out of the classes after school," he said.

Finding affordable after-school child care has always been a challenge in Homer, but it will become even more so this fall when a two-tier bussing system announced by the school district goes into effect. At that time, most elementary schools will start and end earlier, around 2:30 in the afternoon, hours before many working parents can leave for the day. The move is estimated to save more than $660,000, needed due to a possible 5 percent cut to the base student allocation coming from the Alaska Senate and a $3.4 million deficit for the district due to dropping enrollment and rising costs.

Pederson said he and others concerned about the childcare needs of the southern Kenai Peninsula circulated a survey earlier in the year polling parents' needs when school hours change. The two-tiered bus system is problematic in a variety of ways, and administrators were curious how many families would be impacted. Since middle and high schools in the area will let out one hour and 45 minutes later than elementary schools, some parents will no longer be able to count on older siblings to help after school.

Of the 700 or so elementary students impacted by the changes, parents of about one-third of those students responded. Of those parents, 19 did not need care, 31 were not sure and 99 parents representing 161 students would need care.

Pederson said that number is larger than most schools can accommodate, and the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska prefers not to split up into multiple locations. In addition, there would need to be significant fundraising prior to the start of a Homer program, he said. And it would not provide care for his school's pre-kindergarten students.

In answer to questions from the council as to whether the Boys and Girls Club was pursuing an alternate location, Pederson said the effort to find a facility for after-school care would be on the community.

"I don't think they (the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska) are necessarily shopping down here," he said. "I think we need to be reaching out to them or coming up with something for the kids."

In other news, the council:

• Heard a report from Rachel Lord with the Economic Development Advisory Commission on an effort to support existing businesses in Homer. Lord said 76 percent of job growth in the community comes from existing businesses, not new businesses coming to town.

The commission is working on a business retention and expansion program reaching out to existing businesses asking them what challenges they face and what possible solutions might help overcome those challenges.

• Worked through nine mayor's proclamations, including the police officers memorial day and national police week, the national public works week, the public service recognition week, the national hospital week, the kids to parks day, the Elks Club national youth week, bike month and municipal clerks week, which was particularly appropriate as it was outgoing Homer City Clerk Jo Johnson's last meeting as city clerk before she retires.

Johnson was praised by several city council members, who applauded her professionalism in handling the recent recall election petition as well as a host of other contentious city issues.

"In recent months, our office has been tested," Johnson said as she accepted the mayor's proclamation. "I'd like to say that we represent all the people all the time, not just some of the people some of the time, so that's how we get through it all."

The next meeting of the Homer City Council will be Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.