Council considers options for library cost sharing

Library advisory board presents ideas for sharing cost of facility with out-of-city residents

In the decade since the Homer Public Library opened it doors, use has steadily increased — ballooning in the summer as tourists come to town — but drawing hundreds of locals, as well, who depend on its resources and programs.

The city has long known that many of the library users do not live in the city limits, and therefor do not pay property taxes to support the library. While out-of-town residents pay sales tax to the city, estimates say in-city residents pay approximately $282,000 per year for library use by out-of-town residents. While that figure is no surprise to anyone working at the library or in city government, the question of how to bridge the gap is a meaty one.

Marcia Kuszmaul, vice chair of the board, told the council the board quickly discovered when it began digging into the issue that this was something that had been discussed since the library opened its doors in Homer, through four different library directors and two buildings.

What they found was that there was no "magic bullet."

Several ideas, however, rose to the top, including increasing existing taxes, implementing a new tax, negotiating intergovernmental agreements between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the city of Homer and charging fees for out-of-city residents. The board also suggested the council consider retiring some or all of the debt relating to the construction of the library, saving millions in interest charges.

Kuszmaul said one idea was to shift the burden from property tax to sales tax, thus recouping revenue from out-of-city residents who shop at in-town stores. To raise the $282,000, one would have to increase sales tax 0.17 percent, she said. The idea of a dedicated sales tax appropriation such as is done with the Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails tax. To cover the entire cost of the library, the city would need to dedicate 0.6 percent sales tax to the library.

Also discussed was the idea of implementing a new tax, likely in conjunction with a service area, either serving the library alone, or as some on the council were interested in, in conjunction with other services such as recreation.

"Homer is not unique in its problem of having a city service that is not paid for by borough residents," Kuszmaul said. "It is a common issue among all the libraries in the borough, so we could approach it from that level."

If the borough were to try to raise funds for all recognized public libraries through taxes, it would need to raise approximately $3 million in new revenue per year.

If it were approaching the issue from the service area angle, the borough would need to implement a mill rate increase of 1.7 percent to generate the $1 million annual operating budget for the library.

Another approach explored was a service area angle. For 2017, the borough would need to pay $56 for each of the 5,000 non-city library users for an equitable balance to be met. The board reported that a similar model is used in the Mat-Su Borough, where block grants are provided to the Palmer and Wasilla public libraries since approximately 80 percent of their library use comes from out-of-city residents.

The downside of that idea, in addition to needing to get buy-in from the borough assembly, would be the increased overhead needed to verify and report residency of all library card holders.

The idea of charging fees at the library for out-of-city residents was not supported by the board for several reasons. Fees would not generate sufficient revenue and the overhead of having to confirm residency would be counter-productive, the board said.

In addition, the fees, which would need to be more than $56 per library holder to cover the gap, would be prohibitive to users, especially those who have several family members with their own cards.

"We can't imagine a family of four paying $200 a year for a library card that they once had no charge for," said Kuszmaul. "It would be a real disincentive for users."

She also noted that the board was concerned such a fee would create contentiousness and divisiveness in the community, and the library would have to redefine its current area of service as it is against public library policy to charge for services for those who live within the library's community of service, currently considered the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Lastly, the library board suggested the Homer City Council consider reducing its debt as a viable way to save an estimated $1.03 million in interest costs over the life of the current $1.1 million building loan. Doing so would reduce the library's budget by $100,000 per year.

The board further noted that if the council opted to pay off $737,000, it would save $556,427 and if it opted to pay off even a small amount — $250,000 — it would save $35,000 per year.

Councilmember Tom Stroozas said of the two options the board recommended — increasing sales tax or reducing debt — reducing the debt would likely be the easier sell since borough residents were already smarting from increases to their property taxes this year.

Council members asked about how the library would be run if there were a service area and if that service area would have to relinquish some of the control of library operations to the service area board. Library Director Ann Dixon said that would depend on what was put on the ballot by the borough as well as what contract details were included.

Several council members said the idea of a service area board married with recreation might be popular.

Kuszmaul said if the board was given the directive to pursue that angle, it would plan to explore the idea with the community and get feedback as to what might be supported.

"If something does need to go to a vote, you might want to know ahead of time how successful it might be," she said.

Nancy Lord, a former member of the board who was involved with the campaign to build the Homer Public Library, said the issues the council was exploring were not new issues and past council's and boards have tried working with the borough on several options in the past.

"There is never a good time to be asking people for money," she said.