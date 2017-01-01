FYI - News briefs & announcements - May 11

Get your pressure checked

Head over to Ulmer's Drug and Hardware from 11 a..m to 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, for your annual pressure canner gauge check-up to assure your home canned food is safely processed.

Gauges can be tested on or off the canner lid, and pressure canners using weighted gauges do not need to be checked. Free food-preservation publications will be available. For more information, contact the Cooperative Extension Service Office at 1-800-478-5824.

Invest in the Future of Kachemak Bay

Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack and Fish and Game Commissioner Sam Cotten will host a public listening session in Homer on Monday, May 15, regarding net pen aquaculture development in Tutka Bay. The fishing community will be out in force, so please come and express your opinion on this issue.

The meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center, and will also include an update on the planning process underway for the Kachemak Bay State Park and State Wilderness Park.

For more information, contact Mary Kay Ryckman at marykay.ryckman@alaska.gov or (907) 269-8426.

Wear your life jacket to work

Alaskans are invited to join the Office of Boating Safety in promoting safe boating behavior by wearing life jackets to work on Friday, May 19, and sharing their photos on social media.

The annual "Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day" event is the public kickoff for Safe Boating Week in Alaska, which runs from May 20-26. Participants in this event can post their photos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/akboatsafety/ or Instagram using #AKBoat and #SafeBoating.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the versatility and comfort of modern life jackets. Wearing a life jacket is the simplest way to prevent drowning in a boat accident?

Safe Boating Week focuses on the importance of boaters being "rescue-ready" during the boating season.

The Office of Boating Safety works to promote safe, and enjoyable boating. Additional resources for boaters can be found at www.alaskaboatingsafety.org [http://www.alaskaboatingsafety.org]

One-day safe sitter course offered May 20

South Peninsula Hospital will offer a one-day safe sitter class on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class is designed for students going into sixth through eighth grades, and teaches basic child care, infant and child CPR, first aid, safety for the sitter, behavior management and business etiquette.

Pre-registration is required by May 17 and space is limited. The course is $50 per person, and scholarships are available based on need. Call the SPH education department at 235-0258 for more information and to register.