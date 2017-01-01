Homer sophomore hones skills on guitar

Sammy Walker not only masters playing instrument, but building it as well

It is one thing to learn to play the guitar, but it is another thing all together to learn to make the guitar you are playing.

Homer High School sophomore Sammy Walker has been honing his skills on the violin and guitar since he was 4 years old.

"Sammy plays guitar for hours every night he's home," mom, Coowe, said. "He'll just pick up the guitar and the house becomes filled with music."

Walker was drawn to music from a young age, surrounded by a musical family. His father, Russ, plays the drums, Coowe plays the flute and his grandfather is a composer.

"I come from a family of musicians so that helped to make me one," Walker said. "I learned a lot from my parents and I was pretty lucky to find my instruments right off the bat."

Walker started taking violin lessons when he was 4, studying the Suzuki method with Heidi Senungetuk.

"Heidi taught me how to learn to play by ear," he said. "Listening and listening and listening and then playing by ear until my ear got good," he said.

At age 9, Walker began studying with Lisa Schallock.

"I worked a lot on technique," he said. "Lisa helped me to get a much better posture and kick bad habits that I'd developed."

For the past few years, Walker has been taking lessons from Daniel Perry.

"With Daniel, I'm learning a lot more songs and more music," he said.

While he has taken violin lessons over the years, Walker is a self-taught guitar player. He likes to play classical music on his violin and blues on his guitar. Some of his favorite bands include Jimmy Hendrix, the Alman Brothers and the Grateful Dead.

Walker shared that he is also influenced by jazz music.

"I don't know why I like this music so much, but it has helped to shape my music just as much or more as blues," he said. "Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Dave Brubeck have all been extremely influential to me."

Walker performs in the Homer Youth String Orchestra, but he shared that he is not keen on public performance.

"Performing has never been a strong point for me, but I plan on getting better at it someday," he said. "I like playing with other people and my family, but I don't feel like being in a band or doing it a lot more. "I think I like to keep it low key."

Walker's role models include his dad and his dad's friends.

"They all play music a lot and just being around them affects how I play," he said.

When he is not in school, taking music lessons or playing music, Walker works alongside his father in the family business, Alaska Timberframe, helping to build frames and houses.

"I really admire my dad's practicality — he always thinks of important things that I would miss, and somehow he always knows what to do to make things work better in the long run," he said.

Walker shared that he considers the work to be a mix between carpentry and art.

"I really admire that craft," he said. "I admire it because it isn't super simple. There are quite a few little things that you can only learn through experience, and I don't have that yet, so I look up to people who do."

In addition to considering his father to be one of his role models, Walker looks up to local woodworker David Gerard, who is teaching him to build a guitar.

"Sammy devotes focus and ability to this sophisticated endeavor," Gerard shared. "He is always on time and prepared. I encourage him to read up on lathery to be informed and he does and he often takes the inlay work home to work on by himself. I think he is very humble and I see a true blue artistic passion in him. The guitar he is building is beautiful and of a professional quality."

Walker shared that the guitar he is building will have a walnut back and sides, with a Sitka spruce top and cherry neck.

"We had an 'Americana' theme in mind, using only American, non-endangered, materials, with the exception of the ebony fingerboard," he said. "This guitar will be unique because of the peach motif that it will have. There will be a peach tree inlay on the headstock, colorful peach inlays as fret markers, and a mother of pearl peach inlay on the heel cap."

Walker shared that he first started building a guitar because he wanted another guitar, but now, he likes the process of building just as much as the product.

"The process is reliant on attention to detail and patience," he shared. "It's almost therapeutic, building guitars. There's no room for any thought that isn't related to the build."

Currently a sophomore, Walker shared that when he graduates, he is planning to do a bit of traveling and then continue to work in the family business.