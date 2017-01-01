'Spring is in the Air' at animal shelter

A cat may have nine lives, but those lives can be pretty dreary if that animal is stuck in a kennel for weeks on end.

After recently taking over management of the Homer Animal Shelter, we initiated a "Spring is in the Air" cat adoption special to provide incentive for would-be adopters. Cats had significantly reduced adoption fees, thanks to sponsors: Cosmic Kitchen, Fritz Creek General Store, Bay Club, End of the Road Accounting, Cheryl Campbell, Wagon Wheel Garden and Pets, AC General Contractor, Andy Haas, Bear Creek Winery, Techno Metal Post AK, Homer Veterinary Clinic and The Wave Room.

As the new staff settles in at the animal shelter, we are working on creative and inspiring events to benefit the animals and get them into loving forever homes. There are significant costs associated with having an animal, and the shelter is competing with lots of people out there who are re-homing animals at very low costs.

By participating in programs such as "Spring is in the Air," our sponsors helped provide healthy, immunized and altered cats to their new families. We hope you will come visit us and see all the changes happening at the shelter.

We are in the planning stages for an event to benefit the canines later this summer.

Amy Ware

City of Homer Animal Shelter manager?

Hospice benefits from grant

Hospice of Homer would like to thank the Homer Foundation for a recent grant supporting operations of our organization.

Vital funds from the Homer Foundation allow Hospice of Homer to continue to offer a coordinated program of non-medical, supportive care encompassing the physical, psychological, social, spiritual and emotional needs of those facing life-threatening illness or the transition process of dying.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Hospice of Homer's services — including becoming a volunteer or how to donate — can reach us at 235-6899.

Hospice of Homer's board, staff, volunteers and clients wish to thank the Homer Foundation for awarding us a generous grant, and for everything the Foundation does to support our wonderful community.

Jessica Golden

Hospice of Homer executive director[/i?

Schools celebrate 'Sea Week'

"Culture surrounds us like the sea," declared three young Nanwalek students. So true, especially during our treasured "Sea Week" at Nanwalek and Port Graham schools. We want to say a hearty thank you to the many who helped our schools create a Sea Week infused with culture, science, the arts and traditional food.

K Bay Air's friendly, safe and overall superb service continually supports our schools. We are appreciative for the generous donation of round-trip tickets for our visiting artist, musicians and naturalists that made it possible for students to enjoy the full experience of science and the arts during Sea Week. Thank you, K Bay Air; you made it possible for our week to be magical.

Local support for Sea Week was plentiful. Thank you Nanwalek IRA Council and North Pacific Rim Housing for your donation of groceries for the feast. The T-shirts from Robert Kvasnikoff Foundation were over-the-top special, and coach Kilann Tanape and the Nanwalek NYO Team's demonstration was a great contribution. Thank you to volunteers who helped prepare subsistence foods from the reef.

Every year, our students have the opportunity to get creative with real artists. This is possible through funding for Alaska State Council on the Arts which supports Artists in Schools on the Kenai Peninsula, administered by Bunnell Street Arts Center with additional support from Rasmussen Foundation, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Kenai Fine Arts Guild and private donors.

This year, we were immersed in music and dance with Gwendolen Chatfield, who taught folk dancing and sea chanteys. Also, Debbie Harris, KPBSD art teacher, guided visual creations related to the sea. Thank you, Gwennie and Debbie!

Also, thank you Trina Uvaas and Brian Burns for your willingness to come play music! We are sorry the weather kept you out, but there's always next year! You are appreciated!

Our marine environment is precious, and students love to learn subsistence traditions — as well as the science found on our beaches and reef. We thank naturalists Seth Spencer and Kim McNett from the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies; Laura Woodward from Alaska SeaLife Center; and Dana Nelson, Alice Rademacher an?Syverine Abrahamson from Kachemak Bay Research Reserve for sharing their knowledge and activities. You are all amazing!

It has been a wonderful experience! Thank you all! On behalf of many grateful students and staff in Nanwalek and Port Graham, Quyana.

[i]Nancy Kleine, principal

Nanwalek and Port Graham schools

Flex students benefit from grant

On April 20- 21, students and staff at Homer Flex traveled to Seward for a field trip focusing on nature, as well as post-secondary education.

Students experienced the Alaska Sealife Center and Exit Glacier, and also took a tour to learn about the Alaska Vocational and Technical Education Center.

At the Sealife Center, we explored the ocean's influence on our daily lives and learned about local marine life. We even learned about cephalopods through a squid dissection! The opportunity to interact with and explore local marine animals was amazing.

The tour of AVTEC was informative for both students and staff, as we learned about the many post-secondary opportunities they have to offer, including welding, culinary and marine diesel. We even got to ride on a fork lift.

We all learned new things during this trip, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the Homer Foundation. Their grant allowed us to explore our region and be exposed to future educational opportunities. We appreciate the help of the Homer Foundation.

Audnia Carlson

Homer Flex student

Incentive Trust paves path to college

My name is Zoe Cramer and I am a junior at Flex High School. I would like to recognize the Homer Incentive Trust for financially supporting me and my college endeavors.

Through the Jumpstart program, the Homer Incentive Trust made it possible for me to afford my first college class. In turn, attending Brian Partridge's "Lifespan Development" class has made me more passionate about college in general.

Through their support and encouragement, I have gained the confidence to realize my dreams of a college education. The Homer Trust Foundation has supported many students like myself, and continue to do so for the betterment of our community. Thank you!

Zoe Cramer

Homer Flex student

Councilmembers just doing their job

I was gone for a while this winter. When I got back, there was this huge recall turmoil going on? My understanding is that a resolution was introduced by several city council people, but the resolution failed and at least some of the people that introduced it voted against it. So, what is the problem?

It is the duty and responsibility of our elected officials to bring issues of concern from their constituents or situations before the legislative body in which they are serving. These issues can be discussed; an issue may result in nothing at all or it may generate a resolution, which is not a law and generally not legally enforceable.

Or it may result in legislation, which if passed, does become law and is legally enforceable. In this case, a resolution was brought forward, was discussed and failed; that's it.

To restrict an elected representative from bringing forth proposals would greatly diminish the role of the legislative body, plus, it would be a clear violation of the freedom of speech clause in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

When elected officials are consistently out-of-sync with one's philosophy, there is a periodic electoral process through which change can be made. Recalls should be restricted to criminal activity or egregious breaches of ethics. The actions of the three councilmembers clearly do not rise to either of these; they were simply performing their duties as councilmembers and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech?

Thus, I urge you to vot?N?in the upcoming recall election.

Daniel Boone

Literature and art come to life

During April 20-27, Little Fireweed Academy students were fortunate to have Debbie Piper share her experience integrating art and literature, with not only the students, but as professional development for the teachers?

We studied textured paper-making techniques and then immersed the entire school in a morning of creating our paper? We explored various art prints to read pictures taking us through the creative process to develop a collage scene?

After adding the characters, students then crafted a story and shared this whole process with their parents in a celebration that showcased a community of artists and writers?

Theodore Roosevelt, the conservation president, was an inspiration to our final theme celebration, making teddy bear collages and inviting our teddy bears to tea? Thank you Debbie and wonderful parent volunteers for helping literature and art come to life.?

Mo Wilkinson, Betsy Vanek, and Kim Fine

Little Fireweed Academy teachers

Waves of peace

Kudos to all who contributed to make "The Wave of Peace" on Labyrinth International Day such a delightful sacred experience.?So many details of planning converged, like water drops flowing together to create a deep pool of sacred thoughts, songs, music, and experiences, that culminated in a meditative walk in the labyrinth at the Homer Episcopal Church.

At 1 p.m. local time all over the world, meditators walked in?local labyrinths on the first Saturday of May.?I am grateful there is a?local labyrinth at Homer's Episcopal Church and for Deborah's hands and each hand that lifted a rock to create it.

All my heart thanks you, Barbara, for the hours of preparation, research and worship you gave to write the litany of the labyrinth of peace.?"Imagine if we all were waves of peace."

George, I loved your resonant and beautiful chanting in Athabascan "The Lord's Prayer".?It flooded my heart like a tidal wave with worship and gratitude.?

To all who planned and contributed for the inclusion of new life and growth in the blessing of the gardens and earth with holy water, I found happiness in this.?Thank you for the prayer ribbons on alders, the children's garden, and the feed the community gardens.?Thank you Mavis, for presenting your lovely poem and decorated copies of it.

Ladies your lovely warm and nourishing homemade soups were savored and enjoyed.?What a blessing!!

It was fun to be together and create a Tibetan prayer flag with all supplies at our fingertips.?Thank you, Deborah for your time and efforts to prepare this for us.

Thank you to Judy and the Homer Episcopal Church for hosting this unique and lovely event.

"Imagine if we were all waves of peace."

Fran Moore

Generosity of Bear Creek Winery

Bill and Dorothy Fry of Bear Creek Winery have consistently been one of the communities staunchest supporters. Whenever, wherever there is a benefit or a fund raiser of any kind, you can always find a generous donation in the name of Bear Creek Winery.?

They have recently completed a beautiful and intimate amphitheater at the winery and are debuting it for a cause that is nearest and dearest to their hearts. A benefit for a scholarship fund in memory of their beautiful daughter Nikki.?

As usual, they are sparing no expense nor cutting any corners. There will be four outstanding performances including a special appearance by Alec Lytle and Them Rounders from California along with top Alaskan acts, Cousin Curtiss, Hot Club of Nunaka and the rockin' closers The Denali Cooks. A scrumptious dinner, drinks and a shuttle from Down East are all part of the package?

This is one of those times where those that give so much deserve to be on the receiving end? May 20th at the Winery Pavilion. Starts at 1 p.m? Tickets available through Eventbrite? Let's say yes to people who never say no?

Jim Stearns

Getting tough on poop

Homer Animal Friends and Homer Parks and Rec want to get tough on dog poop.

There are lots of dogs in the Homer area- a conservative estimate would be around 2,000. The average dog produces three quarters of a pound of poop a day. That's 1,500 pounds per day equaling over 545,000 pounds of dog feces a year. That's a lot of dog poop!

On April 14, a couple of us walked the more heavily used parts of the Spit Trail and painted piles of poop neon orange in an attempt to make people more aware of the problem. The next Friday, April 21st we walked the trail to do a thorough poop clean up. We were more than a little surprised to discover that we were scooping as much fresh as there was marked poo.

To speculate on why people don't clean up after their dogs:

1) They forgot to bring a poop bag.

• This one makes no sense because there are several locations along the Spit where you can get one for free.

• There are also free rolls of bags available at the HAF Store and Homer Dog Trainers, courtesy of Parks & Rec.

2) Don't know how to use a poop bag and think it's gross.

• Put your hand inside the bag.

• Pick up the pile.

• Reverse the bag and tie it up.

• Hand stays clean. Outside of bag is clean.

3) No place to discard used bag.

• This one is harder. They're right about that. (More on this later).

4) They think it's natural and will decompose.

• Dog poo doesn't decompose quite the same way horse or moose poop does because dog food has preservatives in it. Those same preservatives keep the feces from decomposing quickly - it could take up to a year for dog stuff to break down.

• The EPA rates dog poop as toxic as herbicides, pesticides, toxic chemicals, etc.

• It carries bacteria that seeps into our ground water.

5) They just don't care.

• Responsible pet owners care about the ways their pets affect others.

• Piles of poo along trails, paths and sidewalks impact everyone who uses them.

Homer Parks & Rec, Homer Animal Friends, Cook Inletkeeper and Homer Veterinary are investing in the purchase of dog waste stations to be placed around town and our walking trails. The city of Homer has also kicked in $500 to help us.

Each station is on a post. Affixed to the post is a poop bag dispenser, a small garbage container for the used bags and signage encouraging people to pick up. Each station will cost approximately $200 to get here. The city tells us that they do not have the staff or dollars to maintain these stations.

We are asking individuals and businesses to contact us if they would like to purchase or adopt a station.

Let's make sure that our next walk can be enjoyed without having to dodge piles of dog feces.

Pat Moss

Homer Animal Friends