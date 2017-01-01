Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and centered deep beneath Cook Inlet off the Kenai Peninsula shook Southcentral Alaska on Saturday night.

The quake, at 8:25 p.m., was centered 40 miles beneath Cook Inlet between Ninilchik and Clam Gulch, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

"You could call this a run-of-the-mill Southern Alaska earthquake," said Michael West, state seismologist and director of the earthquake center.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, but the quake was felt throughout the region, including in Anchorage.

The quake was centered 29 miles southwest of Kenai and Soldotna, and 10 miles north of Ninilchik, the center said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center reported there was no tsunami danger.