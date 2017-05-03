Obituary: Delia Douglass

Delia Douglass passed from this earthly life on May 3, 2017? Douglass was born Sept. 10, 1954 being the first of two children born to Raymond Lee Stephens and Francis Viola Bradley Stephens? Douglass came into this world in the small town of Amity, Oregon and lived there for the first eight years of her life? At this young age she was merely referred to as one of "the coach's kids."

This idealistic life setting was interrupted when at the age of 8 the family was forced to move? Moving became the norm for the next three years until her life settled down in the small coastal community of Florence, Oregon? While in Florence she met and married a newly returned Vietnam veteran, Dennis Rae? Douglass was happily married to Dennis until August of 1979 when he was lost at sea off the coast of Newport, Ore., when he went down in scuba gear and freed a trolling net for a family-owned commercial fishing vessel? At the time, Dennis and Douglass had a 2-year-old son, and Douglass was six months pregnant with their second child? This was tragic by itself, but in addition to this ordeal Douglass' mother died unexpectedly the morning of her husband's wake.

These deaths were very difficult for Douglass. She was given support by her fellow church members plus the extraordinary, and life-long support, of the Rae family network? Douglass remarried in 1982, and began another chapter of her life? This chapter involved moving to Alaska with her new husband, Guy Douglass?

In 1985, she had a third child, and in 1987 she first moved to Homer, Alaska along with her husband and children? She joined the Homer Assembly of God and taught Sunday school to many of Homer's children? She was primarily a stay-at-home mom, but when the children were old enough, she worked at Super Software as a secretary, and served as the smiling face of the company for years.

Between 1987 and 2016, Douglass divided her time between Alaska, Oregon and Idaho, but always called Homer "home".

Douglass's battle with several forms of cancer has an uncertain beginning, but was diagnosed in 2009 with Carcinoid Syndrome? What is certain, though, is throughout her many challenges she continued to bear witness of her personal relationship with her Heavenly Father, and continued to testify to God's grace regardless of her pain? She was a lady of exceeding grace, and simply did not see the negative in life because of her deep faith and love for the Lord.

Her family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Guy Douglass who took care of mother better than we could have ever imagined, and will forever appreciate the palliative care he provided her during her last days.

Douglass is survived by brother, Bert D. Stephens of Boise, Idaho; her three children, Joshua D. Rae and his wife, Joy R. Rae, of Ninilchik; Dinah D. Rae of Boise, Idaho, and Noah B. Douglass and his wife, Seniz Douglass of Homer; as well as her five grandchildren, Ethan, Kody and David, as well as Kaytlyn and Orion.

A graveside service will be held at the Stariski Cemetery in Anchor Point on Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m? Anyone is welcome to attend.

Arrangements made by Homer Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com [http://www.AlaskanFuneral.com].