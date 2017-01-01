Public Safety - May 1 to 7

FIRE

May 1- May 7

Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to two emergency medical service calls and two fire calls.

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to four EMS calls and one fire call.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to six EMS calls and one fire call.

On May 1, at 8:19 p.m., crews responded to a report of flames visible in the Whispering Meadows Subdivision. Crews found an unattended bon fire in the Tulin Terrace subdivision that had fishing nets and pallets burning. Crews extinguished the fire and returned to quarters.

POLICE

May 5

8:27 a.m. Driver warned for speeding in a school zone on East End Road.

1:52 p.m. A subject turned in a wallet found at Spencer Drive and Paradise Place.

3:06 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle illegally parked on Lake Street. A responding officer determined the vehicle was not illegally parked.

5 p.m. A 911 caller reported a REDDI vehicle speeding and spitting gravel on pedestrians on the Homer Spit.

5:48 p.m. A caller reported subjects getting too close to an eagle on the beach on the Spit.

6:04 p.m. A caller reported a wanted subject at a business near Mile 171.5 of the Sterling Highway. Officer responded. Subject not wanted.

8:59 p.m. A caller reported an intoxicated female riding a motorcycle in the roadway, almost laying it down twice and nearly causing an accident on Rochelle Road.

11:21 p.m. A caller on Mattox Road reported hearing a woman scream for approximately 10 minutes and doesn't know where it's coming from.

11:36 p.m. A pedestrian on East Pioneer flagged down an officer for help.

May 6

1:57 a.m. A caller reported two suspicious vehicles parked at the end of Mattox Road.

10 a.m A caller on Heath Street reported information regarding a possible stolen vehicle.

10:42 a.m. A caller on Beluga Place reported a dog bite.

11:57 a.m. A caller reported damaged property on Mattox Road, and was advised options regarding a restraining order.

2:35 p.m. A female came to the police station to report being harassed.

3:55 p.m. A caller reported a REDDI vehicle (medical-related) at Pioneer and Bartlett.

7:03 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious person tried to get into their vehicle at Kachemak Drive and Spit Road.

8:03 p.m. An anonymous 911 caller reported suspicious occupants in a vehicle — possibly under the influence — on the Homer Spit.

May 7

3:25 a.m. An officer contacted two intoxicated males by the side of the road — one trying to lie down in the ditch — on Beluga Place.

6:59 a.m. Troopers passed on a REDDI report on the Sterling Highway at Diamond Ridge.

7 a.m. A 911 caller reported a REDDI vehicle on East Pioneer Avenue. Vehicle was gone on officer's arrival.

11:58 a.m. A caller on Lake Street reported receiving harassing text messages.

3:48 p.m. An officer contacted a vehicle on East End Road and Pennock Street, and arrested 20-year-old Cody Rosenthal for probation violation.

May 8

12:15 a.m. Subjects on West Hill Road and Claudia Street were warned for operating an ATV on the roadway.

4:20 a.m. A caller reported a trespasser detained by staff on the Homer Spit. A responding officer arrested 21-year-old Blake Still for first-degree trespass, making a false report and fourth-degree theft.

7:52 a.m. A caller requested patrol of Early Spring and Aspen due to loud motorcycle at late hours.

10:58 a.m. A 911 caller reported an unattended dog chained in the woods. Dog was gone on arrival.

11:28 a.m. Multiple reports of a disturbance on the Homer Bypass. Officer contacted parties involved.

2:10 p.m. A male came to the station to report a temporary restraining order violation. Officer arrested 45-year-old Emily Harmon for TRO violation.

4:04 p.m. A caller reported a male refusing to leave a business on Greatland Street.

7:48 p.m. A caller reported an unwanted camper on private property out East End Road. Police arrested 48-year-old Deanna Caley on a failure-to-appear arrest warrant.