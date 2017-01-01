Tustumena return delayed

Marine Highway vessel will return to service July 18

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced today that the M/V Tustumena will remain at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard longer than previously expected. The Tustumena delay is due to the discovery and necessary repair of additional extensive steel wastage in the engine room.

A repair plan developed in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard will ensure the vessel is safe before service is resumed.

It is anticipated that the Tustumena will return to service departing Homer at 5 p.m. July 18.

Originally scheduled to return to service on May 27, the Tustumena delay impacts communities in Southwest Alaska and along the Aleutian chain. The Tustumena went in for a scheduled annual overhaul on March 13.

The Tustumena is 53 years old. A replacement vessel has been designed but is awaiting funding through the pending fiscal year 2018 capital budget.

AMHS staff is contacting affected passengers. For more information, please call your local terminal or the AMHS central reservations office at 1-907-465-3941 or toll free at 1-800-642-0066. An updated schedule will be made available online at FerryAlaska.com.